'The Crown' Star Set to Join Marvel Series at Disney+

Oscar-winner Olivia Colman is reportedly in talks to join one of Marvel Studios' next Disney+ streaming shows. The studio is looking to cast Colman in Secret Invasion, a series that will spin out of the events of the first Captain Marvel movie. The cast already includes Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn reprising their roles from the film.

It is not clear what role The Crown star is being considered for and Marvel has not commented, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Secret Invasion will feature Jackson as secret agent Nick Fury working with the shape-shifting Skrull Talos (Mendelsohn). Kingsley Ben-Adir, who earned critical acclaim for his performance as Malcolm X in Regina King's One Night in Miami, was cast as the villain. An invasion of Earth by the Skrulls is expected to play a part in the series. Kyle Bradstreet (Mr. Robot) is writing and executive producing. The series will be shot in the U.K. and Europe this fall.

Colman won an Oscar in 2019 for her performance as Queen Anne in Yorgos Lanthimos' The Favourite, opposite Rachel Weisz, and Emma Stone. This year, she was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for playing Anthony Hopkins' daughter in The Father, which was also nominated for Best Picture. Her other film roles include The Lobster, Murder on the Orient Express, The Iron Lady, and Hot Fuzz. In 2021, she will appear non the big screen in Mothering Sunday and The Lost Daughter. She also voices a character in the animated film The Mitchells vs. The Machines.

On the television side, Colman is best known for playing Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown Seasons 3 and 4. The role has earned her dozens of awards, including a Golden Globe in 2020. She also won a Golden Globe in 2017 for The Night Manager and in 2019 for The Favourite. Her other television credits include Peep Show, Broadchurch, Fleabag, and Flowers.

Secret Invasion is one of several Marvel Studios projects in the works for Disney+. WandaVision was the first and was released between January and March. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier debuted on March 19 and will finish tits six-episode run on April 23. Loki is next and will debut on June 11. The animated series What If...? is expected in the middle of this year, while Ms. Marvel and Hawkeye will be released before the end of the year. Other shows in development include Moon Knight, She-Hulk, Ironheart, and Armor Wars.