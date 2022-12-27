Stephen Greif, 'The Crown' Actor, Dead at 78

Stephen Greif, a longtime British character actor who appeared in The Crown, has died. He was 78. In a tweet, Greif's representatives at Michelle Braidman Associates announced the sad news. "We will miss him dearly and our thoughts are with his family and friends," the company wrote in a message alongside a photo of Grief.

Born in Sawbridgeworth, Hertfordshire, England in 1994, Grief would grow up to find a passion for theater. He began his professional career in the late '60s, appearing in a number of stage plays before going on to film and TV. Some of his early credits include The New Avengers and a TV adaptation of Treasure Island. Grief's final on-screen role was on The Crown in 2020, wherein he portrayed Speaker of the House, Sir Bernard Weatherill.

With great sadness we announce the death of our wonderful client Stephen Greif.

His extensive career included numerous roles on screen and stage, including at the National Theatre, RSC and in the West End.

Following the sad news of Greif's death, many have publicly mourned and memorialized the later actor. "I'm so sorry to read this. Stephen was so kind to me so many times," British author and comedian Dominic Frisby tweeted. "Among other things he helped me make my first voice tape and got me started in a career that has been very kind to me. My youngest two children owe him their existence in a way – he introduced me to their mum."

"Such sad news," added actor David Kennedy. "I worked with Stephen only once at the NT. He was a consummate professional and an absolute gent. RIP sir and condolences to his family." A fan offered, "I'm shocked and saddened by Stephen Greif's passing. I saw him recently doing Tears, Treachery and Just a Little Murder and at the Forever Avon convention. Another great actor with a truly amazing voice gone and such a gentleman."

Actor Barnaby Edwards wrote of Greif, "Very saddened to hear that Stephen Greif has left us. A rock-solid performer with a voice as liquid and deadly as molten lava. When it came to playing villains, he was unsurpassed. His acerbic wit and obvious intelligence made him a joy to direct. Thanks for the fun, Stephen." Finally, actor Nicholas Pegg tweeted, "Raising a glass to Stephen Greif. Such a fine actor, and such a lovely man. From the National Theatre to Citizen Smith, he bestowed class and elegance on all he did. And in the role of Travis in Blake's 7, he created one of British television's most unforgettable villains."