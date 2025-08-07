‘The Boys’ Prequel Adds 4 to Cast

The cast for The Boys prequel Vought Rising is expanding.

Deadline reports that the upcoming Prime Video series has cast four new series regulars.

The four will star opposite Jensen Ackles and Aya Cash, who are reprising their The Boys roles as Soldier Boy and Stormfront. They also join previously announced cast members Will Hochman and Elizabeth Posey. As of now, details surrounding their roles are being kept under wraps, but production is set to begin later this month, meaning it shouldn’t be long until more information is shared. For now, take a look at who is joining Vought Rising.

Jorden Myrie

Jorden Myrie can recently be seen in Sherwood as Marcus Clarke and Bridgerton as Lord Stanton. Additional credits include The Strays, Screw, Stephen, Get Gone, and Shepherd’s Delight, among others.

Nicoló Pasetti

Nicoló Pasetti can be seen in The German, Die Spaltung der Welt, The Bitter Taste, All Heart, One Trillion Dollars, Body Odyssey, The Last Voyage of the Demeter, Flip, Industry, The Dirty Black Bag, and The Queen’s Gambit.

Ricky Staffieri

(Photo by David Jon/Getty Images for FX Networks)

Next up is Ricky Stafferi, who is best known as Theodore Fak in The Bear, also serving as an executive producer on the Emmy-winning series. He can also be seen in Read the Room, This Is Us, Better Call Saul, and Chicago P.D.

Brian J. Smith

(Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Brian J. Smith will be most familiar to fans of Stargate Universe, Sense8, World on Fire, Treadstone, Essex County, and Class of ’09. Other credits include Haze, The Matrix Resurrections, 22 Chaser, The Passing Season, Watch Dogs, and Gossip Girl.

Vought Rising comes from The Boys franchise developer Eric Kripke, with The Boys executive producer Paul Grellong serving as showrunner and EP. Per Kripke and Grellong, Vought Rising is “a twisted murder mystery about the origins of Vought in the 1950s, the early exploits of Soldier Boy, and the diabolical maneuvers of a Supe known to fans as Stormfront, who was then going by the name Clara Vought.”

Cash and Ackles also serve as producers. Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Ori Marmur, Pavun Shetty, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Michaela Starr, and Jim Barnes also serve as executive producers. Vought Rising is produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios in association with Kripke Enterprises, Point Grey Pictures, and Original Film.