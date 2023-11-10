Amber Rose to Launch New Podcast and YouTube Channel

Amber Rose is growing her brand with two new projects. The 40-year-old television and social media personality has partnered with Viral Nation to launch a new YouTube channel and podcast. The YouTube channel debuted on Thursday, while the podcast, which is called I Hope They're Not Listening with Amber Rose, will premiere soon on the YouTube channel.

"The world thought they knew Amber Rose but now, thanks to my new YouTube channel and podcast, people will finally get to see the real, unfiltered and authentic me," Rose said in a statement. "I've always wanted to share my story, passions and beliefs. I'm excited to connect with my fans on a more intimate level as I expand my personal brand into new territory."

Bob the Drag Queen and Neil Degrasse Tyson are some of the guests that will appear on Rose's podcast, which will "take listeners on an adventure through the realm of the misunderstood, the peculiar, and the fascinatingly enigmatic," per the synopsis. The guests on the show " will unravel mysteries, debunk myths, and shed light on truths beneath the surface."

"Amber is an empowering muse, and we are honored to represent her exclusively, helping her share the truest version of herself," Jonathan Chanti, president of Viral Nation_Talent, said in a statement. "Her exciting venture into podcasting and YouTube original content emphasizes a shift among traditional celebrities as they look to expand their personal brands across major social platforms and through new media."

Rose will also debut additional series through Viral Nation, including Cooking with Amber and Eating with Amber. Cooking with Amber will feature Rose in the kitchen with family members, and special guests teaching them a recipe or learning a recipe from the guest. Eating with Amber will follow Rose and her guests as they take a car ride to various restaurants to experience new foods.

"This partnership with Amber highlights the benefits of our 360 representation and in-house expertise, which spans brand partnerships, PR, marketing, production and editing, and, of course – the creator economy," Chanti added. "Moreover, it speaks to the growing need for celebrities – whether from traditional media or social media – to enlist professionals to help them grow their own media empires and take back control over their own IP and public image."