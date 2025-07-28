38 Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix This Week (July 28)

Netflix’s catalog of streaming titles is growing this week.
As the streamer says goodbye to July and hello to August, 38 new TV shows, movies, and Netflix originals will be stocked in the Netflix streaming library.
Videos by PopCulture.com
The new arrivals begin dropping Monday with the first two seasons of The Lazarus Project, with Netflix then set to wrap up July with nine new and returning Netflix originals, including a new comedy special from Dusty Slay, the latest installment of the Trainwreck documentary series, and The Sandman series finale. August will then kick off on Friday with the arrival of dozens of titles, including fan-favorite movies like American Pie, Fast Times at Ridgemont High, and Jurassic Park, as well as two new Netflix originals.
You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer’s three subscription plans – the standard with ads plan ($7.99 per month), the standard plan ($17.99 per month), and the premium plan ($24.99 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!
Dusty Slay: Wet Heat
Premiere Date: Tuesday, July 29
Type: Netflix Comedy Special
Synopsis: “Whether he’s breaking down country music lyrics or defending wet, hot Southern summers, Dusty Slay delivers blue-collar comedy with laid-back charm.”
Trainwreck: Storm Area 51
Premiere Date: Tuesday, July 29
Type: Netflix Documentary
Synopsis: “This is the story of the greatest sh*tpost ever made. When 20-year old Matty Roberts creates a Facebook event inviting people to storm the classified Air Force facility Area 51 in the Nevada desert, the post quickly goes viral, with hundreds and then thousands saying they’ll join the event that stated “They can’t stop all of us”.
This prompts the US Air Force, FBI officials and the Federal Aviation Administration to strongly advise against anyone illegally trying to access the base, and the Military warns that they stand ready to protect America and its assets with deadly force. The meme continues to go viral and spread to other social media apps and soon millions have signed up to attend…
Some joke, “If we Naruto run we can move faster than their bullets” but will a crazy party in the desert turn into a deadly confrontation? Featuring an epic ensemble cast of meme lords, military commanders, UFO hunters, sexy aliens and YouTubers, this is the ultimate story of the internet bursting into the real world.”
Conversations with a Killer: The Son of Sam Tapes
Premiere Date: Wednesday, July 30
Type: Netflix Documentary
Synopsis: “One of the greatest manhunts in New York City history comes to life in this gripping three-part series. Conversations with a Killer: The Son of Sam Tapes takes viewers inside the NYPD’s desperate race to catch the infamous .44-caliber killer—and into the disturbing mind of David Berkowitz himself. Newly unearthed recordings offer rare insight into his twisted psyche, revealing what was going through his mind as he unleashed a reign of terror in the late 1970s. Alongside firsthand accounts from cops, journalists, and survivors, the series unpacks how fear spread through the streets, fueled by cryptic letters, a frenzied press, and a killer who seemed to be everywhere and nowhere at once. From Emmy-winning and Academy Award nominated director Joe Berlinger, this chilling new chapter of Conversations with a Killer delves into one of the most infamous cases in American history.”
The Sandman: Season 2: Special Episode
Premiere Date: Thursday, July 31
Type: Netflix Series
Synopsis: “In this standalone episode, a journalist whose work has left him feeling hopeless about the world has a life-altering 24 hours after crossing paths with Death on her day off.”
Perfect Match: Season 3
Premiere Date: Friday, Aug. 1
Type: Netflix Series
Synopsis: “Singles from the Netflix Reality Universe and beyond scheme and strategize their way to a lasting love connection in this spicy dating competition.”
What else is being added this week?
Avail. 7/28/25
The Lazarus Project: Seasons 1-2
Avail. 7/29/25
WWE: Unreal — NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES
Avail. 7/30/25
An Honest Life (SE) — NETFLIX FILM
Glass Heart — NETFLIX SERIES
Leanne — NETFLIX SERIES
Marked (ZA) — NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 8/1/25
American Pie
American Pie 2
Anaconda
Clueless
Dazed and Confused
The Departed
Despicable Me
Despicable Me 2
Fast Times at Ridgemont High
Fire Country: Season 2
Groundhog Day
Journey 2: The Mysterious Island
Journey to the Center of the Earth
Jurassic Park
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
Megamind
Minions
Pawn Stars: Season 16
Rush Hour
Rush Hour 2
Rush Hour 3
Thirteen
Weird Science
Wet Hot American Summer
Wyatt Earp
My Oxford Year — NETFLIX FILM
What’s leaving this week?
Leaving 7/28/25
Sonic the Hedgehog 2
Leaving 7/30/25
The Kingdom
Leaving 8/1/25
Conan the Destroyer
The Birds
The Breakfast Club
Dawn of the Dead
Dunkirk
Everest
Field of Dreams
For Love of the Game
Hitchcock
Holey Moley Seasons 1-4
The LEGO Movie
Lucy
Matilda
Mid90s
Psycho
Smokey and the Bandit
Smokey and the Bandit II
Sniper
Sniper: Ghost Shooter
Spanglish
The Town
The Wedding Planner
Ugly Betty Seasons 1-4
Uncle Buck