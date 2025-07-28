38 Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix This Week (July 28)

Netflix’s catalog of streaming titles is growing this week.

As the streamer says goodbye to July and hello to August, 38 new TV shows, movies, and Netflix originals will be stocked in the Netflix streaming library.

The new arrivals begin dropping Monday with the first two seasons of The Lazarus Project, with Netflix then set to wrap up July with nine new and returning Netflix originals, including a new comedy special from Dusty Slay, the latest installment of the Trainwreck documentary series, and The Sandman series finale. August will then kick off on Friday with the arrival of dozens of titles, including fan-favorite movies like American Pie, Fast Times at Ridgemont High, and Jurassic Park, as well as two new Netflix originals.

You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer’s three subscription plans – the standard with ads plan ($7.99 per month), the standard plan ($17.99 per month), and the premium plan ($24.99 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

Dusty Slay: Wet Heat

Play video

Premiere Date: Tuesday, July 29

Type: Netflix Comedy Special

Synopsis: “Whether he’s breaking down country music lyrics or defending wet, hot Southern summers, Dusty Slay delivers blue-collar comedy with laid-back charm.”

Trainwreck: Storm Area 51

Photo Credit: Netflix

Premiere Date: Tuesday, July 29

Type: Netflix Documentary

Synopsis: “This is the story of the greatest sh*tpost ever made. When 20-year old Matty Roberts creates a Facebook event inviting people to storm the classified Air Force facility Area 51 in the Nevada desert, the post quickly goes viral, with hundreds and then thousands saying they’ll join the event that stated “They can’t stop all of us”.

This prompts the US Air Force, FBI officials and the Federal Aviation Administration to strongly advise against anyone illegally trying to access the base, and the Military warns that they stand ready to protect America and its assets with deadly force. The meme continues to go viral and spread to other social media apps and soon millions have signed up to attend…

Some joke, “If we Naruto run we can move faster than their bullets” but will a crazy party in the desert turn into a deadly confrontation? Featuring an epic ensemble cast of meme lords, military commanders, UFO hunters, sexy aliens and YouTubers, this is the ultimate story of the internet bursting into the real world.”

Conversations with a Killer: The Son of Sam Tapes

Play video

Premiere Date: Wednesday, July 30

Type: Netflix Documentary

Synopsis: “One of the greatest manhunts in New York City history comes to life in this gripping three-part series. Conversations with a Killer: The Son of Sam Tapes takes viewers inside the NYPD’s desperate race to catch the infamous .44-caliber killer—and into the disturbing mind of David Berkowitz himself. Newly unearthed recordings offer rare insight into his twisted psyche, revealing what was going through his mind as he unleashed a reign of terror in the late 1970s. Alongside firsthand accounts from cops, journalists, and survivors, the series unpacks how fear spread through the streets, fueled by cryptic letters, a frenzied press, and a killer who seemed to be everywhere and nowhere at once. From Emmy-winning and Academy Award nominated director Joe Berlinger, this chilling new chapter of Conversations with a Killer delves into one of the most infamous cases in American history.”

The Sandman: Season 2: Special Episode

Photo Credit: Ed Miller/Netflix

Premiere Date: Thursday, July 31

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: “In this standalone episode, a journalist whose work has left him feeling hopeless about the world has a life-altering 24 hours after crossing paths with Death on her day off.”

Perfect Match: Season 3

Play video

Premiere Date: Friday, Aug. 1

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: “Singles from the Netflix Reality Universe and beyond scheme and strategize their way to a lasting love connection in this spicy dating competition.”

What else is being added this week?

Avail. 7/28/25

The Lazarus Project: Seasons 1-2

Avail. 7/29/25

WWE: Unreal — NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES

Avail. 7/30/25

An Honest Life (SE) — NETFLIX FILM

Glass Heart — NETFLIX SERIES

Leanne — NETFLIX SERIES

Marked (ZA) — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 8/1/25

American Pie

American Pie 2

Anaconda

Clueless

Dazed and Confused

The Departed

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

Fast Times at Ridgemont High

Fire Country: Season 2

Groundhog Day

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island

Journey to the Center of the Earth

Jurassic Park

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Megamind

Minions

Pawn Stars: Season 16

Rush Hour

Rush Hour 2

Rush Hour 3

Thirteen

Weird Science

Wet Hot American Summer

Wyatt Earp

My Oxford Year — NETFLIX FILM

What’s leaving this week?

Leaving 7/28/25

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Leaving 7/30/25

The Kingdom

Leaving 8/1/25

Conan the Destroyer

The Birds

The Breakfast Club

Dawn of the Dead

Dunkirk

Everest

Field of Dreams

For Love of the Game

Hitchcock

Holey Moley Seasons 1-4

The LEGO Movie

Lucy

Matilda

Mid90s

Psycho

Smokey and the Bandit

Smokey and the Bandit II

Sniper

Sniper: Ghost Shooter

Spanglish

The Town

The Wedding Planner

Ugly Betty Seasons 1-4

Uncle Buck