Terrifying Netflix Movie ‘Eerie’ Forces Fans to ‘Sleep With the Lights On’

Fresh on the heels of the horrifying series Typewriter, a new Netflix film is keeping viewers awake at night. Eerie, a 100-minute-long film currently available for viewing on the streaming platform, is leaving viewers so terrified that they are being forced to sleep with the lights on, with others report a lingering feeling of haunting and dread.

The Filipino horror film, directed by Mikhail Red and screened as part of the Singapore International Film Festival and the Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival, according to the Daily Mail, tells the story of a haunting at an all-girls Catholic school. Following the gruesome death of a student, guidance counsellor Pat Consolacion’s investigation into her death terrifying secrets lurking within the school.

Following its release earlier this month, Twitter exploded with comments from viewers stating that it was too scary to get through.

“Just watched Eerie on Netflix and guess who’ll be sleeping with the lights on for a week?” one fan wrote after watching the film.

“Just watched ‘Eerie‘ on Netflix alone … I’ve watched a lot of horror movies and my standards are set really high but this shook the f– outta me,” added another.

Another viewer stated that they “Screamed 3 times in 20 minutes and there’s still 1hr and 20 minutes left.”

“Just watched Eerie on Netflix and umm where’s my nightlight?? Scary [as f—],” wrote a fourth.

Another self-described horror film critic even praised the film for the terror it induces, stating that it surpasses other horror films on the streaming platform.

“I have basically become a critic when it comes to horror movies,” they wrote. “I haven’t watched a good one in a while ’cause i couldn’t seem to find some good ones [on] Netflix but then Eerie came and I must say that movie is haunting and indeed very eerie.”

“Cinematography was amazing and plot was really good,” they continued. “The ending was something I had never expected. It was just good. I love me some horror movies that have good back stories.”

Eerie is just the latest Netflix original to join the ranks of sleep-depriving, anxiety-including viewing. Along with the recent addition of Indian horror series Typewriter to the streaming library, widely popular original series The Haunting of Hill House had viewers reporting a loss of sleep and increased levels of anxiety.

Both Eerie and Typewriter are currently available for streaming on Netflix. Season 1 of The Haunting of Hill House can be streamed on Netflix, while Season 2, The Haunting of Bly Manor, is set for a 2020 premiere.