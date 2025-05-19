Terrible Eddie Murphy Movie Added to Paramount+

Even somebody with a career as illustrious and fantastic as Eddie Murphy can put out a few stinkers every once in a while.

Murphy’s 2007 comedy film Norbit, widely known as his worst film, is now streaming on Paramount+.

The film revolves around Norbit Rice (Murphy), a loser stuck in a marriage with his abusive wife Rasputia (also Murphy), who coincidentally reunites with his childhood sweetheart Kate (Thandiwe Newton) after discovering Rasputia is cheating on him.

The film shows Norbit’s attempts to win Kate’s heart, alongside flashbacks of the two living in an orphanage run by Chinese restaurant owner Hangten Wong (who is, unfortunately, also played by Murphy).

The film sports a 9% on Rotten Tomatoes to this day, with many critics decrying the film for relying on stereotypes and fat jokes instead of coming up with anything funny.

Even now, it’s hard to believe that Murphy followed up the success of Shrek and Dreamgirls with a disaster like this, and that DreamWorks paid him money to do so. In fact, several critics speculated at the time that Norbit would kill Murphy’s chances of winning an Oscar for Dreamgirls—an award that ultimately went to Alan Arkin for his role in Little Miss Sunshine.

If you’re curious enough to see how bad it really is, Norbit is streaming now on Paramount+.