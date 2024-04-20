Tonight's 'Svengoolie' Movie, What to Know About 'The Wolf Man' From 1941

Those tuning into Svengoolie on MeTV tonight are in for a frightfully vintage treat. The iconic horror host will be screening the 1941 classic, The Wolf Man, starring Lon Chaney Jr. and Bela Lugosi.

The Wolf Man stars Chaney Jr. as Larry Talbot, a man who returns to Wales to reconcile with his father (Claude Rains) after his brother dies. While he's there, Larry stops in at an old antique shop and meets Gwen (Evelyn Ankers). In an attempt to impress Gwen, Larry purchases a silver walking cane from her.

Later that night he uses it to kill a dangerous wolf, only to find out that it is no ordinary wolf, when a Romani sorceress named Maleva (Maria Ouspenskaya) explains to him that it was actually her son Bela, a werewolf, that he killed. She also reveals that Larry is now cursed to live as one himself.

The Wolf Man was directed by George Waggnerm from a script written by Curt Siodmak. Additional cast members include Warren William, Ralph Bellamy, and Patric Knowles.

The film is considered to be one the greatest horror classics of all time and is part of the Universal Classic Monsters franchise along with movies like Dracula, Frankenstein, The Mummy, The Invisible Man, and Creature from the Black Lagoon, among many others.

Tune in to MeTV tonight at 8 pm ET / 7 pm CT to relive this howlingly legendary flick!