Ted Lasso' Stars Kola Bokinni, Cristo Fernández and Billy Harris on AFC Richmond's 'Fresh Start' (Exclusive)

The third season of Ted Lasso features AFC Richmond going through a tough winless streak. However, based on what happened in the most recent two episodes of the Apple TV+ series, it looks like things might be turning around for the club. PopCulture.com spoke exclusively to Ted Lasso stars Kola Bokinni, Cristo Fernández and Billy Harris, and the three talked about what the second half of the season could bring for AFC Richmond.

"I think from episode six, you're seeing a lot of relationships being built and the team that got on the bus, the team is different to the team that you're seeing go back on the bus," Harris, who plays Colin on Ted Lasso, exclusively told PopCulture. "So I think that after episode six, it's a real fresh start for the team going forward. And hopefully, their performances on the field reflect that. "

The team started off strong when it signed Zava (Maximilian Osinski). But when AFC Richmond lost to West Ham United, a team managed by Nate (Nick Mohammed), and Zava announces his retirement, the team began to crumble. Bokinni, who plays Isaac, says his character takes responsibility for the issues with the squad since he's the captain.

"And also he's a center back. And in football, soccer, anytime the team's doing badly and they keep shipping goals, the goalkeeper is first and then the center back," Bokinni said. "But if the center back is also the captain, they'd get all of the blame, which Isaac would take that burden. But I have a sneaking suspicion that he'll be all right. He's tough. He can take it."

Fernández plays Dani who is one of the more positive characters on the show. Dani is devastated when Zava leaves the team, but before that, he gets very physical with West Ham players during a match. Could viewers see a different side of Dani in the next set of episodes?

"I think Danny wanted Zava and then he leaves, and that affects him. And then also he wanted to see a tulip and then didn't get that," Fernández said. "And then, the team couldn't decide what to eat. And also he's very angry. So I think those are really different moments that we're seeing in Danny. And I think it's shaping for what's going to come and yeah, I think Danny has luckily evolved from season one until now and going through different facets and different aspects. And I think that's making Danny more of a real human being and I look forward to watching people's reaction to that."

New episodes of Ted Lasso Season 3 premiere every Wednesday on Apple TV+.