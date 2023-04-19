'Ted Lasso' Season 3: AFC Richmond Tackles Amsterdam in Episode 6

AFC Richmond can't seem to get out of their own way. In Episode 6 of Ted Lasso Season 3, the club competes in a friendly match in Amsterdam and loses badly (5-0). When the team is on the bus after the match, Ted (Jason Sudeikis) tells them there's no curfew, meaning they can do whatever they want in Amsterdam for the rest of the day. The players debate on what they want to do, while Roy (Brett Goldstein) and Jamie (Phil Dunster) go for a run to continue their training.

One of the big storylines is Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) finding a possible new love interest. While touring the city, she is caught off-guard when a Dutchman tells her how beautiful she is. Unknowingly in a bike lane, Rebecca falls off the bridge into the river, leading her to get dry in the man's boat. The two spend the rest of the day together, and while they don't sleep together, they kiss the next morning before Rebecca heads back to the team.

(Photo: Apple TV)

As Rebecca was with her Dutchman, Ted tries connecting with his boss not knowing her phone is at the bottom of the river. His plan was to go out with Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt) after taking a special liquid but tells his counterpart he can go out without him. Ted, who does try the liquid that looks like tea, spends time in Amsterdam as he goes to a museum and an American restaurant which is where he gets an idea to save his team. While sitting at his table with his plateful of onion rings and fires, Ted hears a voice that talks to him about the triangle offense made famous by the Chicago Bulls. The voice says the offense is all about keeping players moving and open, leading to Ted drawing the formation in hopes that his team will get out of the rut.

While Rebecca and Ted enjoy the city in different ways, the players spend the entire night arguing about what to do before ultimately deciding on having a big pillow fight in the hotel lobby. But one player, Colin (Billy Harris) goes out on his own adventure not knowing that Trent Crimm (James Lance) is right behind him. Trent has been keeping a close eye on Colin after learning he is gay and confronts him at a gay bar in Amsterdam. We find out that the reason Trent has been following Colin is he reveals to him he is gay and knows what Colin is going through. The two then spend the rest of the night enjoying gay clubs in the city.

Another note about the episode is Higgins (Jeremy Swift) and Will (Charlie Hiscock) end up in the reg light district area. But instead of going to a brothel or strip club, the two go to a jazz club, and Higgins actually performs on stage, which was cool to see. There are now just six episodes remaining of Ted Lasso Season 3, and new episodes premiere every Wednesday on Apple TV+.