'Ted Lasso' Star Reportedly Lands Lead Role in Sony and Marvel's 'Venom 3'

A Ted Lasso star is ready to enter the world of Marvel. According to Deadline, Juno Temple is in negotiations to co-star in Sony and Marvel's Venom 3. Tom Hardy is set to return as the titular character, and the film will be directed by Kelly Marcel. It's not known who Temple will be playing in the upcoming movie.

Temple, 33, is known for her role as Keely Jones on Apple TV+'s huge hit Ted Lasso which is currently in its third season. Her work on the show helped her earn Emmy and SAG nominations for each of the seasons it has aired. Temple has also starred in projects such as Vinyl, Killer Joe and Atonement, and Deadline says she was the top choice for her role in Venom 3.

Juno Temple is in talks to star in ‘VENOM 3’.



(Source: Deadline) pic.twitter.com/GByg12Si3y — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 20, 2023

When speaking to Cosmopolitan, Temple talked about her favorite memory shooting in the third season of Ted Lasso. "I treasure every moment I get to work with Hannah Waddingham, who plays Rebecca," Temple said. "I think she's such a special woman. I'm so inspired by her and I love being around her. And some of the memories, too, that I love so much are actually when I would go and hang out in her dressing room…you know, get to hang out with one of my favorite humans in the world."

Temple also talked about her big character arc in Season 3. "We get the scripts as we go along, so you can't be thinking too far ahead in the future," she explained. "You've got to really exist in what's going on right then and there. Like real life. As long as you play each moment like you are living it for real and going along with your character's trajectory and always remembering who your character is and where they come from, that's what you always have to remember."

Venom 3 is one of the upcoming movies on Sony's Spider-Man Universe. The three films that have been released under the umbrella are Venom (2018), Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021) and Morbius (2022). The next three Spider-Man Universe films set to be released are Kraven the Hunter (2023) El Muerto (2024) and Madame Web (2024). The plot details for Venom 3 have been kept under wraps other than Hardy is returning. He is also a producer on the film along with Marcel, Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal and Hutch Parker.