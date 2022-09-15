'Ted Lasso' Star Jason Sudeikis Breaks Silence on Possible Season 4

Jason Sudeikis has broken his silence on the possibility of a fourth season for Ted Lasso, but he's not giving up any answers for now. The Apple TV+ original's co-creator and star addressed fan speculation that the show would go beyond its planned three seasons after taking home the win for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series Monday night.

While Sudeikis, along with co-creators Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt, and Joe Kelly, have been open about Ted Lasso being a three-season show with a planned ending, the Saturday Night Live alum played coy when it came to a possible fourth season. "I don't know, it's up to more factors than myself," he answered, as per Variety.

"The response has been overwhelming," he continued after being pressed on that answer. "We have a tremendous group of writers, actors, people in production and post-production, all of those thrown in the jambalaya of possibility. I couldn't say yes or no. I know this part of the show is what it's supposed to be. I apologize for not giving you a direct answer because that's more helpful for headlines. If I knew, I wouldn't tell you."

Sudeikis said he was "truly, truly surprised and flattered" as he took home his second Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series Emmy Monday after previously winning the statuette in the same category for Ted Lasso in 2021. Also nominated in the category this year were Donald Glover for Atlanta, Bill Hader for Barry, and Steve Martin and Martin Short for Only Murders in the Building. Ted Lasso tied with HBO's The White Lotus when it came to nominations, picking up 20 nods each this year, and coming in only second to Succession, which was the most-nominated show of the year with 25 nods.

"I have sat at home and watched awards shows – my mom loves awards shows – and I always bust people's walls that get up here and say 'I didn't think I had a chance,'" the actor began his acceptance speech. "And I really didn't, because [of] an amazing, amazing group that I was nominated with. I'm not overly prepared." He continued to the audience's laughter, "But I did take classes at the Second City. So I'm going to go for it."