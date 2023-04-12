'Ted Lasso' Season 3: AFC Richmond Gets Shocking News in Episode 5

[Ted Lasso Season Episode 5 spoilers ahead.] The loss against West Ham United affected AFC Richmond in more ways than one. Episode 5 of the Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso Season 3 starts with AFC Richmond going on a tough winless streak which leads to Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) going into the coaches' office and screaming at Ted (Jason Sudeikis) asking him when are we going to win another game. Ted answers in Ted fashion and reassures Rebecca that the coaches they are looking for answers as they speak.

Zava (Maximilian Osinki) is clearly not happy with the direction the team is going and does not show up for the AFC Rcihmond's match against Manchester City. The team (obviously) loses to Manchester City, and after the match, AFC Richmond finds out on social media that Zava announced his retirement. All the players are shocked and angry by the news, which leads to making a bold move. He tears the (already torn) "Believe" sign and tells them what the world really means, in an emotional speech.

(Photo: Apple TV)

While Ted is keeping AFC Richmond together, Rebecca is starting to beleive in the psychic she saw in Episode 3. She runs into John Wingsnight (Patrick Baladi), the man she dated early in season 2, and his new love (Lucy Davis) who calls John her "shite in nine-in armor." That's phrase is what the psychic said to Rebecca, leading her to go see a doctor about her having children. Later in the episode, Rebecca receives a call from her doctor about her test results, and while viewers don't know the results, Rebecca's face indicates that she can't have any kids.

Keeley (Juno Temple) has a lot on her plate in the episode. She fires Shandy (Ambreen Razia), which leads to Shandy bringing a lamb to the office to poop all over the conference room. The good thing about that is Keeley spends more time with her backer Jack (Jodi Balfour) and the two end up kissing each other.

One other note about the episode is Ted receives news that his son was involved in a bullying incident at school. And while Ted thought that Henry was being bullied, he was told Henry who was the one doing the bullying. Henry calls Ted and said he issued an apology to the class while also mentioning he didn't follow Ted's "count to 10" advice in the incident. Despite knowing Henry is okay, Ted has a panic attack but is able to breathe through it before talking to the team about the winless streak and the Zava situation.

And Nate (Nick Mohammed) seems to be doing in the direction of the Nate fans loved in Season 1 and most of Season 2. He takes Anastasia, the model Rupert (Anthony Head) introduced him to in the previous episode, on a date to A Taste of Athens. The date does not go well as Anastasia is uninterested, leading to Jade (Edyta Budnik), the hostess who Nate likes, stepping in after Anatasia leaves the date. We then see Nate and Jade taking and eating baklava, indicating Nate finally found someone who likes him for who he is.