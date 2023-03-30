'Ted Lasso's Hannah Waddingham Recalls Emotional Interaction With Jason Sudeikis on Final Day Filming Season 3

Hannah Waddingham did not want to touch her Ted Lasso co-star Jason Sudeikis when filming for Season 3 came to an end. The 48-year-old actor recently spoke to PEOPLE about the emotional day and revealed that she did not want to hug Sudeikis because she would have gotten too emotional.

"As we wrapped, Jason turned up and gave me a squeeze," Waddingham said. "I was like, 'Don't. Don't! Because I will literally start crying. Go away. Give me a squeeze and then I'll say "See you later" and we'll go for dinner somewhere.'" It's not clear if the third season will be the final one for the Apple TV+ series, but at the time, Waddingham had the feeling that she would not be with the same cast and crew again.

"I was so pleased that my last scene for season 3 was by myself in my 'Rebecca House,'" Waddingham explained. "It's an actual house in the corner of Richmond Green and it was really lovely." Season 3 of Ted Lasso is currently streaming, and the third episode premiered on Wednesday. So far this season, Rebecca (Waddingham) is looking to take down her ex-husband Rupert (Anthony Head) who is the owner of West Ham United. She is also wondering about her future after talking to a psychic.

"I was very keen and very passionate about Rebecca, the owner of AFC Richmond, fighting for her boys and being there because she really, really wants to be for the first time ever," Waddingham said during the Ted Lasso Season 3 global press conference. "And these guys gave me that, which I mean in spades, really. I was able to lean into being the figurehead of it and I could honestly, when you see how season three unfolds, I couldn't have asked for any more. I mean, I wouldn't tell them to their faces that they gave me everything I wanted, but they have, and I feel like in... Like you say, in season two, she was head down and kind of introverted a bit. But yeah, we see feisty Welton coming out a little bit this season, which I love. Really satisfying."

Waddingham, who won an Emmy Award for her performance on Ted Lasso in 2021, is staying busy amid the cancelation rumors. She has landed roles in upcoming projects such as the PBS limited series Tom Jones, The Fall Guy with Ryan Gossling and the eighth Mission Impossible film with Tom Cruise.