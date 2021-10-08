‘Ted Lasso’: Season 2 Finale Has Fans Going off on Social Media

The season finale of Ted Lasso was released on Friday, and fans are very surprised by how things ended. Nate (Nick Mohammed) is no longer a coach for AFC Richmond as he has joined West Ham United. On top of that, Nate lashed out at Ted (Jason Sudeikis) for not being there for him.

Nate’s attitude tremendously throughout the second season, and it will be interesting to see how he can lead a new club with players that he has to develop a relationship with. And it’s likely West Ham United will face AFC Richmond as they were recently promoted.

Some of the other things that have happened are Sam (Toheeb Jimoh) decides to stay with AFC Richmond after being offered to play in Africa. Keeley (Juno Temple) lands a new job and takes some time away for Roy (Brett Goldstein). And Trent Crimm (James Lance) of The Independent was fired for revealing the source of his story of Ted having a panic attack during a match. Season 3 of the Apple TV+ series will likely be released sometime next summer, and odds are it could be the final season. Here’s a look at social media reacting to the Season 2 finale.

Beleive Ripped

One of the big things that happened in Nate ripped Ted’s “Beleive” signed in half. It was something that the players bought into, but it’s clear Nate has had enough of Ted’s teachings.

Star Wars

This fan is comparing Nate’s turn to Anakin Skywalker. And that’s interesting because Sudeikis compared Season 2 to The Empire Strikes Back. Does this mean Nate comes back in the end?

Nothing But Love

One person wrote: “What a finale! The Nate thing we could see coming even if he has fabricated dang near everything he said to Ted in his head, but that is that character’s perception. The overall character devel has been great this season. And yes, ‘Football is life!’”

Very Angry

Another person wrote: “Me either! Nate really turned to the dark side & really, its his anger at his Father that really was coming through in that conversation with Ted. Now, working for Rupert, Rebecca won’t forget that.”

Coach Beard

One Twitter user wrote: “Nate is a brilliant tactician and he will probably go on to bigger and better things but he will alienate everyone that was around him to reach Mourinhio levels of management.”

Trent Crimm, The Greyhound

One fan wrote: “I’d pitch a Trent Crimm: The Documentarian arc culminating in a departure episode, like Beard After Hours, which would be the completed documentary on Richmond’s relegation and promotion.”

Top Scene

And this fan wrote: “I was a bit surprised that coaches didn’t first address Isaac – who’s captain of the team! – so I wasn’t sure exactly what he was going to say or do.”