'Ted Lasso' Season 2: Everything We Know About the Apple TV+ Series

Ted Lasso is coming back very soon. After a successful first season, the Apple TV+ show returns this summer for more fun on the pitch. The first season took a look at Ted Lasso, a former college football coach who is hired to coach an English premier league team, AFC Richmond. Despite having no experience coaching soccer, Lasso was able to win the fans and players with his positive attitude and energetic personality.

The first season of Ted Lasso earned critical acclaim, winning multiple awards including a Golden Globe for Best Actor - Television Series Musical or Comedy. Jason Sudeikis plays the lead character and won multiple awards for his role, including the Golden Globe.

"Well, I’ll say this. I want to thank everybody that works on this show,” Sudeikis said during his Golden Globe acceptance speech earlier this year, per Vulture. “I read this book to my son, Otis, called The Three Questions by Leo Tolstoy. It has these three questions. When’s the best time to do things? What’s the right thing to do? And then who’s the most important one? That last question, who’s the most important one, is whoever the person you’re with. So I kind of reject the premise of being the Best Actor because, in my humble opinion, the best actor is the person you’re acting with.” Here's a look at everything we known about Season 2 of Ted Lasso.