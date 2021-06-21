'Ted Lasso' Season 2: Everything We Know About the Apple TV+ Series
Ted Lasso is coming back very soon. After a successful first season, the Apple TV+ show returns this summer for more fun on the pitch. The first season took a look at Ted Lasso, a former college football coach who is hired to coach an English premier league team, AFC Richmond. Despite having no experience coaching soccer, Lasso was able to win the fans and players with his positive attitude and energetic personality.
The first season of Ted Lasso earned critical acclaim, winning multiple awards including a Golden Globe for Best Actor - Television Series Musical or Comedy. Jason Sudeikis plays the lead character and won multiple awards for his role, including the Golden Globe.
"Well, I’ll say this. I want to thank everybody that works on this show,” Sudeikis said during his Golden Globe acceptance speech earlier this year, per Vulture. “I read this book to my son, Otis, called The Three Questions by Leo Tolstoy. It has these three questions. When’s the best time to do things? What’s the right thing to do? And then who’s the most important one? That last question, who’s the most important one, is whoever the person you’re with. So I kind of reject the premise of being the Best Actor because, in my humble opinion, the best actor is the person you’re acting with.” Here's a look at everything we known about Season 2 of Ted Lasso.
Release Date
The release date of Ted Lasso Season 2 is July 23. It's very likely that Apple TV+ will release the first three episodes and then release one each week. According to Collider, the second season wrapped filming on June 4.prevnext
Trailers Excites Fans
There have been a couple of trailers that have been released for Ted Lasso Season 2, and the fans are ready. Despite being two minutes long, the most recent trailer reveals what Lasso and his team will go through after showing a lot of promise after the previous season.prevnext
More Episodes
The first season of Ted Lasso had 10 episodes. For Season 2, fans are in for a treat as Apple TV picked the show up for 12 episodes. More Ted Lasso is never a bad thing, especially with the trailers looking very promising.prevnext
The Cast is Back
Nearly the entire cast from Season 1 returns, including Hannah Waddingham (Rebecca Welton), Jeremy Swift (Leslie Higgins), Phil Dunster (Jamie Tartt), Brett Goldstein (Roy Kent), Brendan Hunt (Coach Beard), Nick Mohammed (Assitant manager Nathan "Nate" Shelley) and Juno Temple (Keely Jones).prevnext
Season 2 Storyline
Not too much of the plot of Season 2 has been revealed yet. But it looks like that AFC Richmond is dealing with the struggles of life in the lower league after losing to Manchester City last season. Additionally, Lasso continues to deal with life on the pitch and off.prevnext
Merch is coming
As mentioned by Tech Radar, Ted Lasso merchandise on the way. This means fans can purchase AFC Richmond jerseys ahead of the Season 2 premiere. The Ted Lasso Shop should be available very soon with the professional AFC Richmond Kits dropping sometime in September.prevnext
Will there be a Season 3?
There will be Season 3 for Ted Lasso as the show got the green light in November. However, the bad news is the show will likely end after the third season, according to creator Bill Lawrence. That hasn't been set in stone, but it will be something to watch for in the coming months.prev