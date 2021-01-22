Paulina Gretzky Is a Big Fan of 'Ted Lasso': 'What a Great Show'

✖

Paulina Gretzky seems to love one of the more popular sports shows on TV. The 32-year old model and actress recently appeared on The Netchicks podcast and talked about her love for Ted Lasso. Gretzky said that she and fiance Dustin Johnson would watch the show until 4 a.m.

"It's such a great show," Gretzky said. "If you haven't watched it, you need to right now." Gretzky also mentioned that she is a big fan of Jason Sudeikis, who plays the title character in the Apple TV+ series. She was then asked if she liked Jason Sudeikis or Jason Bateman better.

"Jason Sudeikis for sure," Gretzky replied. "I feel like they're totally different." The good news for Gretzky is Season 2 of Ted Lasso is on the way, and the show has been renewed for a third season. However, it's likely Season 3 of the show will be the final season, according to creator Bill Lawrence.

"I think that ours is a little different because Jason, as he's kind of mapping it out, it's a three-season show," Lawrence explained on the Fake Doctors, Real Friends podcast. "So...superfans know that [The Mandalorian is] connecting tissue in the Star Wars universe, and for us, everybody knows that they get an end to this story in the third season." Lawrence went on to reveal how Ted Lasso gets a fourth season.

"Ted Lasso is a three-season show. After the third season, I will desperately try to get Mr. Sudeikis to do a..." Lawrence started, and then he stopped to rephrase. "The only way I think a fourth season of Ted Lasso exists would be if TL went and coached a soccer team that played about a block from Jason's house in real life, you know what I mean? He's got young kids."

As mentioned, Sudeikis stars as Ted Lasso who is "a small-time college football coach from Kansas who is hired to coach a professional soccer team in England despite having no experience coaching soccer." The show has received strong reviews, scoring a 90% on Rotten Tomatoes. The Ted Lasso character was first seen on NBC Sports promos of the Premier League. Hannah Waddingham, Jeremy Swift, Phil Dunster, Brett Goldstein and Juno Temple also star in Ted Lasso.