‘Ted Lasso’ Season 2: Jamie Reveals the Reason He Returned to AFC Richmond in Episode 10

[Ted Lasso Season 2 Episode 10 spoilers ahead.] Episode 10 of Ted Lasso Season 2 saw everyone come together for Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) as her father died. But viewers also discovered why Jamie (Phil Dunster) returned to AFC Richmond after being with Manchester City. After the funeral service, Jamie approaches Keeley (Juno Temple) and said the reason he came back to AFC Richmond is to be close to her. Jamie also said that he knows Keeley is in a relationship with Roy (Brett Goldstein) but he needed to say that he loved her.

Keeley didn’t say anything and Jamie walked away. Not too long after Jamie’s confession, Roy approaches Keeley and apologizes to her for how he acted earlier in the day. Roy admitted that he was insensitive to Keeley’s feelings about death because he does know how to act when a person dies. Keeley didn’t say anything to Roy but gave him a hug.

Jamie’s confession to Keeley comes at an interesting time. At the end of Episode 8, Jamie and Roy embrace after Jamie punches his dad in the face. It’s the first time we see Jamie and Roy have an emotional embrace as they have been at each other throats since the beginning of the series. Keeley left broke things off with Jamie because of the way he treated her, and Roy has been there for Keeley every step of the way.

Over the summer, Dunster spoke to PopCulture.com about Jamie’s relationship with Keeley and Roy. “I think that Jamie owes a huge amount truly to Keeley,” Dunster said. “I think that he knows that. And also I think that we see Keeley being Jamie’s safe space, really. I think that he at home there and I think that oddly, I think that he feels something may be similar with Roy Kent. And as much as he would hate to admit it, I think they’re very similar. And so we see them continue throughout this season, struggling with how they communicate with one another, but also with others and through the lessons they’ve learned with Roy and with Keeley. Yeah, their emotional journeys continue.”

Season 2 is coming down to the wire as there are only two episodes left. Episode 10 comes nearly one week after Ted Lasso won four Primetime Emmy Awards. And the good news for fans is Ted Lasso is returning to Apple TV+ for Season 3 next year.