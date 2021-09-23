‘Ted Lasso’ Season 2: Cast Members Debate Life After Death in Episode 10 Sneak Peek

Episode 10 of Ted Lasso Season 2 will be about death. In a sneak peek of the episode, several characters are seen discussing what happens to a person when they die. Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) says he always believed that people who did good things go to Heaven and bad who did bad things go to Hell. But people now tend to do both good and bad things so he’s not sure what happens.

Higgins (Jeremy Swift) images a Heaven where animals are in charge and humans are pets. Nate (Nick Mohammed) said he wanted to be re-incarnated as a Tiger, and Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt) said if you weigh a person’s body after death it’s 21.3 grams lighter, “and some say that’s the weight of the soul.”

Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) was not buying anything that they were saying, as he responded to Coach Beard: “Who figured that out clearly weight someone, murdered them and weighed them again. You live, you die, you’re done. Good night.” As Roy walked away Keeley Jones (Juno Temple) said that he’s “on his period.”

The synopsis of episode 10 says, “Rebecca is stunned by a sudden loss. The team rallies to show their support, but Ted finds himself grappling with a piece of his past.” The sneak peek clip indicates that the group is talking about a person that is very close to Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham). This comes at an interesting time for Rebecca as she started a relationship with Sam Obisanya (Toheeb Jimoh). Nobody knows about the relationship as of now, but that could change very soon.

The clip comes right after Ted Lasso had a huge night at the Primetime Emmy Awards. The show earned four Emmys on Sunday, including Best Supporting Actress in Comedy Series for Waddingham. In an interview with Forbes in July, Waddingham talked about the success of the Apple TV+ series.

“I think it surprised everyone, but that’s precisely what it has done,” Waddingham said. “Even Jason Sudeikis, Papa Ted Lasso himself, it’s something that even he didn’t anticipate. None of us thought we would be led into this kind of apocalyptic time, so for something that we have given out into the world to have been some sort of tonic is a crazy privilege.”