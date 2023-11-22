Taylor Swift's Reputation Stadium Tour Movie Is Leaving Netflix

Netflix is about to do something bad, at least in the eyes of Swifties. As Taylor Swift continues the international leg of her The Eras Tour, fans wanting to relive the singer's past concert experiences will be out of luck, because Taylor Swift: Reputation Stadium Tour is leaving Netflix on Saturday, Dec. 30.

Netflix did not provide a reason for the film's upcoming removal, which was confirmed Tuesday as the streamer released its list of titles coming and leaving in December 2023, though the decision most likely boiled down to Netflix's distribution deal coming to an end. The streamer's distribution deals typically last about five years, and Taylor Swift: Reputation Stadium Tour, which is tagged on the platform as a Netflix original, is being removed on Dec. 30, just a day shy of its five-year anniversary on the platform.

Directed by Paul Dugdale and released globally in partnership with Netflix on New Year's Eve 2018, Taylor Swift: Reputation Stadium Tour gives viewers a front row seat to Swift's second performance at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on her record-breaking fifth headlining concert tour, the Reputation Stadium Tour. Per Netflix's official synopsis, "this epic concert film features pyro, fireworks, multiple stages and of course, a 63 foot cobra named Karyn. Streaming globally on Netflix on December 31st, Taylor Swift reputation Stadium Tour will bring the sold-out 60,000 person show to you – whether you're watching at a house party, a dive bar on the East Side, or on the couch with your cats. Call it what you want, but we're calling it the best New Year's Eve plans ever. Are you ready for it?!"

While news of the show's upcoming departure from Netflix has left many Swifties upset, it's also sparked plenty sleuthing, with many believing the tour's removal from the platform could be hinting at something much bigger. The singer is currently in the process of rerecording her masters, and she currently has just two albums to go, her 2006 delf-titled debut and 2017's reputation. Some fans suspect reputation will be the next rerelease, many on social media noting the peculiar date, writing, "what is is she releasing on 12/31/23??? It's 123, 123. Like 123 LGB," a nod to the chant shouted by fans before Swift sings "Delicate." Somebody else noted that the stadium tour will be removed just before New Year's Eve, with one of the songs on reputation being "New Year's Day."

At this time, Swift has not addressed the film's removal from Netflix. It is unclear if the movie will end up on a different streaming platform. Her Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions documentary currently streams on Disney+, for example, and fans are awaiting the streaming debut of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour film. Netflix is currently still home to Miss Americana.