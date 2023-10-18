Taylor Swift Dropped Big 'Reputation (Taylor's Version)' Hints During 'Eras Tour' Premiere Week

Taylor Swift has a big reputation for dropping Easter eggs about her upcoming projects, and "so it goes" that the singer seems to have done just that about her next rerecord. Currently busy with the hype surrounding her Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour movie, Swift seemingly dropped a massive hint about Reputation (Taylor's Version), one of the final rerecords of her masters she has left to do, that left many Swifties asking, "...Ready for It?"

The major clue came amid the Oct. 11 Los Angeles premiere of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, which saw Swift delicately weave in several hints that were not missed by fans. As the singer took to Instagram to show off her fit before heading to the premiere, she penned a clue-ridden caption that began with a reference to the sixth track on the 2017 album, "Look What You Made Me Do," the opening reading, "PREMIERE DAY Andddd I can't really wrap my head around this but.... Look what you genuinely made me do."

The singer went on to share that due to the high demand for the film, the movie would be opening a day earlier than initially planned, with additional showtimes also added for Friday, Oct. 13 and opening weekend. She concluded the post, "I can't thank you enough for wanting to see this film that so vividly captures my favorite adventure I've ever been a part of: The Eras Tour. And the best part is, it's an adventure we're still on together." But Swift wasn't done yet, the musician managing to add in another Reputation clue when she wrote that she was "getting in the car now," a likely nod to Reputation's ninth track, "Getaway Car."

The string of Reputation references came just a month after Swift seemingly dropped several hints at her next rerecord while appearing at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. Throughout the show, the singer was seen wearing a stunning ring on her finger, which Swifties quickly identified as Diamond Nexus' The Reputation Ring, which, knowing Swift, was no coincidence.

Released in 2017, Reputation was perhaps Swift's most shocking album, offering a grittier take on her music career. Marking her last album under Big Machine Records, Swift wrote the album amid her self-seclusion, in large part due to tabloid scrutiny on her private life. The album was Swift's fourth consecutive to debut atop the US Billboard 200 and became the best-selling album by a female artist of 2017. Reputation is one of only two albums Swift has left to give the "Taylor's Version" treatment, with the only other album of her masters being her 2006 self-titled debut. 1989 (Taylor's Version) drops on Friday, Oct. 27.