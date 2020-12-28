'Sylvie's Love' on Amazon Prime Has Viewers Swooning Over Christmas Weekend
Amazon Prime brought out its newest film just in time for the holidays with Sylvie’s Love. The tale of romance features Tessa Thompson opposite former NFL player, Nnamdi Asomugha, who also serves as a producer. The new flick tells the story of Sylvie, who works at her father’s record store set in the 1950s in Harlem, as she finds herself falling in love with Asomugha’s character, Robert. The movie also sees familiar faces in Eva Longoria, Wendi McLendon-Covey and Aja Naomi King.
Released on Dec. 23, Sylvie’s Love, which was written and directed by Eugene Ashe, has quickly been viewed as a win among Amazon Prime watchers. The film has also scored pretty high on Rotten Tomatoes with a 93% approval rating and an average rating of 7.1 out of 10 in the early going. Many of the viewers have shared their excitement over Thompson’s portrayal of the title character while others have applauded the former athlete on his second work as both an actor and producer. The majority of feedback, though, has to do with the romantic chemistry the two stars have with one another on the screen, leading to a delightful romance movie to end the year.
If I can be in love with a film, it #SylviesLove for me!
As a vintage stylist, I’m glued at the wardrobe and admiring the period pieces! The color grading is perfect, its Casablanca meets Loves Jones for the late 50’s early 60’s. The music, the dance, black love.
This is goals! pic.twitter.com/0XpZyngvyQ— virlé cole (@virlecole) December 24, 2020
Nnamdi Asomugha killed it and went neck and neck with Tessa Thompson in “Sylvie’s Love” on prime. Forgot he was even a athlete at times during the movie— Fab (@Black_Cezza) December 27, 2020
If you have prime video, please watch the movie Sylvie’s Love with Tessa Thompson and Nnamdi Asomugha . It is such a beautiful feel good movie, with a predominately black cast telling a beautiful black love story 🥺. 10/10 recommend. Finally a movie where we get a happy ending.— Jolly Laurena 🎄🤶🏽 (@SprungOnLovely) December 27, 2020
#SylviesLove is the perfect film for right now. If you need to escape from the 2020 hellscape for a while you need to watch it. Just a gorgeous love story. pic.twitter.com/Vqs0JOGqnu— Caitlín McCarthy (@CGSilverArrows) December 23, 2020
#SylviesLove is spectacular. Go watch now. On Amazon Prime. pic.twitter.com/ogxIB7oHma— Megan DaGata (@JustMegD) December 23, 2020
If the love don’t feel like #SylviesLove I don’t want it.
What a beautiful film. pic.twitter.com/WG9ZUrzQYn— Jaleesa Lashay Diaz 🏁 (@JaleesaLashay) December 23, 2020
I want to slow dance in the middle of the street 🥺 #SylviesLove pic.twitter.com/DADkJqWCH8— Peace (@LasMc23) December 25, 2020