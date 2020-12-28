'Sylvie's Love' on Amazon Prime Has Viewers Swooning Over Christmas Weekend

Amazon Prime brought out its newest film just in time for the holidays with Sylvie’s Love. The tale of romance features Tessa Thompson opposite former NFL player, Nnamdi Asomugha, who also serves as a producer. The new flick tells the story of Sylvie, who works at her father’s record store set in the 1950s in Harlem, as she finds herself falling in love with Asomugha’s character, Robert. The movie also sees familiar faces in Eva Longoria, Wendi McLendon-Covey and Aja Naomi King.

Released on Dec. 23, Sylvie’s Love, which was written and directed by Eugene Ashe, has quickly been viewed as a win among Amazon Prime watchers. The film has also scored pretty high on Rotten Tomatoes with a 93% approval rating and an average rating of 7.1 out of 10 in the early going. Many of the viewers have shared their excitement over Thompson’s portrayal of the title character while others have applauded the former athlete on his second work as both an actor and producer. The majority of feedback, though, has to do with the romantic chemistry the two stars have with one another on the screen, leading to a delightful romance movie to end the year.