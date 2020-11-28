Amazon Prime Video: Everything Coming in December 2020
Amazon Prime has an overwhelming selection of movies and television shows coming in December, giving subscribers plenty of content to watch during the holiday season. The selection of movies coming on Dec. 1 includes several James Bond movies, including the very first one with the late Sean Connery, Dr. No. The science fiction series The Expanse is also returning for the fifth season, its second since switching from SyFy to the platform.
Since Connery died on Oct. 31, this would be as good a time as any to revisit his turn as the most famous fictional spy in the world. The James Bond films often rotate between Hulu, Netflix, and Amazon Prime, the last of which receives a few of them on Dec. 1. Dr. No and Goldfinger are the two Connery-starring Bond movies hitting the streaming platform. The Spy Who Loved Me will give Amazon Prime subscribers a taste of Roger Moore's take on Bond, while Pierce Brosnan's time as Bond is represented with GoldenEye.
Amazon's streaming content is available as a bonus to an Amazon Prime subscription, which also includes free two-day shipping and same-day delivery in some area codes. Subscribers also get access to Prime Music and Prime Reading. Amazon Prime costs $119 for an annual subscription or $12.99 monthly. You can also get just Prime Video for $8.99 a month. Scroll on for a look at what's coming to Prime Video in December.
December 1
12 Disasters
2012
Air Force One
A League Of Their Own
Anaconda
Angels & Demons
Assassin Of Youth
Body Of Evidence
Cake
Christmas Chalet
Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs
Diary Of A Mad Black Woman
Dr. No
Euphoria
Full Moon High
Gandhi
Ghost Town
Goldeneye
Goldfinger
Gringo: The Dangerous Life of John McAfee
Gun Brothers
Harold & Kumar Escape From Guantanamo Bay
Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle
Hemingway's Garden Of Eden
Hot Air
Into The Blue
Letters To Juliet
Los Rodriguez el más allá
Love at the Christmas Table
Nick And Norah's Infinite Playlist
Outlaw's Son
Priest
Snowbound for Christmas
Spanglish
Thank You For Smoking
The Chumscrubber
The Hurt Locker
The King's Speech
The Kingmaker
The Natural
The People Vs. Larry Flynt
The Pursuit Of Happyness
The Spy Who Loved Me
Tombstone
True Confessions
True Lies
Why Did I Get Married?
Year One
Dec. 4-8
December 4
Sound of Metal - Amazon Original Movie
December 7
Valley Girl (2020)
December 8
The Bernie Mac Show: Seasons 1-5
Mad About You: Seasons 1-8
December 11
I'm Your Woman - Amazon Original Movie (2020)
Clifford the Big Red Dog - Amazon Original Series: Season 3A
The Wilds - Amazon Original Series: Season 1
Victoria Small (Pequeña Victoria): Season 1
Dec. 16-18
December 16
The Expanse: Season 5 - Amazon Original Series
December 17
La Pachanga
December 18
Blackbird (2020)
The Grand Tour Presents: A Massive Hunt - Amazon Original Special
Dec. 23-25
December 23
Pawn Sacrifice
Someone Marry Barry
The Little Hours
December 25
Sylvie's Love (2020) - Amazon Original Movie
Soldiers Of Fortune
Dec. 27-31
December 27
The House Sitter
December 29
House Gap (2020)
December 30
Yearly Departed - Amazon Original Special
December 31
Supervized