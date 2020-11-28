Amazon Prime Video: Everything Coming in December 2020

Amazon Prime has an overwhelming selection of movies and television shows coming in December, giving subscribers plenty of content to watch during the holiday season. The selection of movies coming on Dec. 1 includes several James Bond movies, including the very first one with the late Sean Connery, Dr. No. The science fiction series The Expanse is also returning for the fifth season, its second since switching from SyFy to the platform.

Since Connery died on Oct. 31, this would be as good a time as any to revisit his turn as the most famous fictional spy in the world. The James Bond films often rotate between Hulu, Netflix, and Amazon Prime, the last of which receives a few of them on Dec. 1. Dr. No and Goldfinger are the two Connery-starring Bond movies hitting the streaming platform. The Spy Who Loved Me will give Amazon Prime subscribers a taste of Roger Moore's take on Bond, while Pierce Brosnan's time as Bond is represented with GoldenEye.

