Sylvester Stallone Classic Among Tubi’s Top 5 Movies Today

It’s all about the throwbacks on Tubi’s top 5 movie chart right now. Classics starring Sylvester Stallone, Will Smith and Steven Seagal are among the titles. There’s also a remake of a classic and a throwback Western starring the one-and-only Nicolas Cage.

Continue on to see the Tubi top 5 movies list as it currently stands on Thursday (June 19, 2025). Trailers and official descriptions of each series are included if you want to learn more about the shows.

5. Under Siege

Official Synopsis: “All hope rests on one former Navy SEAL when a turncoat CIA agent and his mercenaries seize a Marine battleship to obtain its nuclear warheads.”

4. Superfly (2018)

Official Synopsis: “After narrowly escaping death on the job, a cocaine kingpin decides to call it quits but he’ll first have to outsmart the cartel and corrupt cops.”

3. Demolition Man

Official Synopsis: “In a nonviolent future society, an imprisoned cop is brought out of suspended animation to stop a psychopathic killer on the loose in Los Angeles.”

2. The Old Way

Official Synopsis: “An old gunslinger and his 12-year-old daughter face the consequences of his past when an outlaw and his gang put his family in peril.”

1. Independence Day

Official Synopsis: “After extraterrestrials launch an attack against Earth, it’s up to mankind to unite against the invaders and save humanity from the alien enemies.”