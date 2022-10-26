Swae Lee Customizes His Own Shoes in 'Yara Shahidi's Day Off' Exclusive Clip

Yara Shahidi is getting new kicks with Swae Lee in a new episode of Yara Shahidi's Day Off. PopCulture.com obtained an exclusive clip of the episode that streams on Facebook Watch. In the clip, Shahidi and Lee are making their own pair of shoes. Shahidi is not sure what she wants her shoes to look like but is leaning toward an autumn theme. As for Lee, he revealed that his shoes are going to have "some sparkly stuff to catch your eye."

"Multiplatinum recording artist and 1/2 of the iconic duo, Rae Sremmurd, and songwriter extraordinaire, Swae Lee joins me to explore authenticity, consistency, and consistently thinking outside the box...all while making a fresh pair of custom kicks!" the official synopsis states. "Catch all NEW Episodes of Yara Shahidi's Day Off streaming EVERY Thursday only on Facebook and Instagram."

Lee, 29, is a member of the hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd, with his brother Slim Jxmmi. Since 2015, the duo has released three albums, including SremmLife which reached to No. 5 on the Billboard charts. Their second album, SremmLife 2, was a big success as it featured the No. 1 song "Black Beatles" which won a Billboard Music Award for Top Rap Collaboration. Earlier this year, Rae Sremmurd revealed that their fourth album should be released soon.

Lee has also found success as a solo artist. His debut album Swaecation reached No.6 on the Billboard charts, and Lee has been nominated for three Grammy Awards. His most notable song as a solo artist is "Sunflower," which featured Post Malone. The song is on the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse soundtrack

and was nominated for multiple awards.

In a previous interview, Lee talked about how he's aiming to be the first Black Spider-Man in a live-action movie. "It's only right that if anyone's going to be the first Black Spider-Main in a real movie it should be me," he said, per Movieweb.com. "Especially since I made the soundtrack and the song Miles Morales was singing in the movie. It's only right that I be the Black Spider-Man so Marvel, we need to get together!" Lee's appearance on Yara Shahidi's Day Off can be seen on Thursday at 12 p.m. ET on Facebook Watch, Shahidi's Facebook page, and her Instagram page.