Barack and Michelle Obama’s 2020 TV and Movie Favorites Earns Approval From ‘The Boys’ Cast, Viola Davis and More
Former US President Barack Obama shared he and First Lady Michelle's favorite movies and TV shows of the year on Twitter Friday morning and some of the stars featured in the mentioned projects have taken notice. It's no surprise that the Obama-backed documentary Crip Camp made it onto the former first couple's list, but there were a few surprising choices that managed to pull a few reactions from a couple members of Amazon's The Boys cast, Viola Davis (who recently starred in Netflix's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom alongside the late Chadwick Boseman), as well as the star and creator of I May Destroy You, Michaela Coel.
"Like everyone else, we were stuck inside a lot this year, and with streaming further blurring the lines between theatrical movies and television features, I’ve expanded the list to include visual storytelling that I’ve enjoyed this year, regardless of format," the ex-commander in chief shared.
Like everyone else, we were stuck inside a lot this year, and with streaming further blurring the lines between theatrical movies and television features, I’ve expanded the list to include visual storytelling that I’ve enjoyed this year, regardless of format. pic.twitter.com/a8BS8jDkSs— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 18, 2020
Jack Quaid shared his honest reaction to making the prestigious list saying "Rest assured everyone involved in The Boys is collectively freaking out that you watch our show."
This is such a cool list to be a part of! Thank you, @BarackObama. Rest assured everyone involved in @TheBoysTV is collectively freaking out that you watch our show. #TheBoys pic.twitter.com/GFcNz10KVT
— Jack Quaid (@JackQuaid92) December 18, 2020
prevnext
As if to second his co-stars sentiments, Karl Urban -- who plays Billy Butcher in the Amazon series -- also responded to the president's list saying, "Humbled & honored to be in the company of so many brilliant productions , which I’ve also greatly admired & appreciated through this difficult & challenging year . A Promised Land is on my present list ..for me ;) Merry Xmas to you & your family."
Wow
Thank you @BarackObama
Humbled & honored
to be in the company of so many brilliant productions , which I’ve also greatly admired & appreciated through this difficult & challenging year .
A Promised Land is on my present list ..for me ;)
Merry Xmas
to you & your family . https://t.co/WITIuhX5Ly
— Karl Urban (@KarlUrban) December 18, 2020
prevnext
Viola Davis left a brief message thanking 44. Davis' Ma Rainey's Black Bottom co-star Colman Domingo followed up her message of thanks. Domingo (Euphoria) also made it onto the president's list in 2018 with his performance in the Academy Award winning film If Beale Street Could Talk.
Honored. Thank you @BarackObama! 🙏🏿 https://t.co/bzOJrSOqYr
— Viola Davis (@violadavis) December 18, 2020
prevnext
Second time I’ve been a part of something that has made your list! Thank you Mr. President.
— Colman Domingo (@colmandomingo) December 18, 2020
prevnext
Bob Odenkirk of Better Call Saul merely retweeted the president's full list, but the actor previously shared his short reaction to the discovery that the series was an inspiration for Obama as he wrote his memoir.
— Mr. Bob Odenkirk (@mrbobodenkirk) December 16, 2020
prevnext
Writer, actress, and creator Michaela Coel also recognized the honor of being included on the list, but left just a singular emoji to express her feelings.
— Michaela Coel (@MichaelaCoel) December 18, 2020
prev