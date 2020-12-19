Barack and Michelle Obama’s 2020 TV and Movie Favorites Earns Approval From ‘The Boys’ Cast, Viola Davis and More

Former US President Barack Obama shared he and First Lady Michelle's favorite movies and TV shows of the year on Twitter Friday morning and some of the stars featured in the mentioned projects have taken notice. It's no surprise that the Obama-backed documentary Crip Camp made it onto the former first couple's list, but there were a few surprising choices that managed to pull a few reactions from a couple members of Amazon's The Boys cast, Viola Davis (who recently starred in Netflix's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom alongside the late Chadwick Boseman), as well as the star and creator of I May Destroy You, Michaela Coel.

"Like everyone else, we were stuck inside a lot this year, and with streaming further blurring the lines between theatrical movies and television features, I’ve expanded the list to include visual storytelling that I’ve enjoyed this year, regardless of format," the ex-commander in chief shared.