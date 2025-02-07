Woman Arrested in Connection to Death of Reporter Covering Super Bowl

A woman has been charged with using the credit cards of late TV reporter Adan Manzano, who died suddenly at a hotel in Kenner, LA, on February 5, 2025. According to PEOPLE, Danette Colbert was arrested for allegedly using Manzano’s credit card at stores in New Orleans.

The Kenner Police Department released a press release, claiming hotel security footage showed Manzano and Colbert entering his room on the morning of Feb. 5, with her leaving alone later that day.

As of now, she is only charged with fraud and theft, while police note that the investigation is still ongoing. There was no indication that she had entered a plea or retained a lawyer.

According to PEOPLE, police claim Colbert has been arrested in the past on allegations of “drugging men, theft of currency, and fraudulent use of credit and debit cards. According to the New York Post, Colbert’s previous incidents involve her reportedly using the card of a man who reported it stolen with his phone in 2016. She was arrested the next day after allegedly attempting to use the credit card to buy $1,600 worth of gift cards at Walmart.

Colbert also was reportedly arrested in January 2022 after allegedly drugging a man and stealing $50,000 from him in Las Vegas. She also pleaded guilty to “access device fraud” and two counts for possessing stolen property back in 2017, and sentenced to three years in prison.

No cause of death has been revealed for Manzano, but they did confirm that no obvious signs of trauma were present. The 27-year-old reporter was in New Orleans to cover the Super Bowl this week.

“Adan was an exceptional professional and a rising star whose dedication and talent reflected excellence in his work,” Telemundo KC wrote about Manzano. “We will deeply miss Adan, his passion for sports and the contributions he made to the local community.”