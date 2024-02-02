Netflix Renews Fan-Favorite True Crime Series for Season 4

Netflix is once again counting on viewers to help detectives crack the case. More than a year after Season 3 dropped, the streamer on Thursday confirmed that Unsolved Mysteries will return for Season 4.

The renewal was confirmed Thursday as part of the streamer's 2024 Preview, with Netflix teasing, per Bloody Disgusting, "the iconic and gripping series returns, featuring more unexplained deaths, baffling disappearances, and bizarre paranormal activity." The official Unsolved Mysteries Instagram account also shared the news alongside a release window for the upcoming batch of episodes, telling fans, "UPDATE. Volume 4 arrives on [Netflix] in 2024." An exact premiere date for the fourth volume hasn't been announced at this time.

The hit Netflix original series is a reboot of the classic true-crime series of the same name, which ran from 1987 through 2010. The late Robert Stack hosted the show between 1987 and 2002, and the late Dennis Farina hosted a Spike revival from 2008 to 2010, with Unsolved Mysteries spending its first 10 years on NBC before CBS picked it up for two years. Lifetime ran the last episodes with Stack, who died in 2003. Similar to the original program, Netflix's reboot features re-enactments and interviews with those involved in the mysteries, family members, and police. Per the show's official synopsis, the reboot showcases "unexplained deaths, baffling disappearances, and bizarre paranormal activity."

"I would say that there are a lot more people who get more deeply involved in some of these cases. With the Netflix series, we know that there's a lot of viewers that do a deep dive and they go into social media," producer Terry Dunn Meurer told ComicBook.com in 2022.

The show, both the original and the reboot, has been responsible for helping solve numerous cases, with Meurer previously telling USA TODAY that the original mystery series helped solve over 260 cases. Most recently, in May 2023, Kayla Unbehaun, who was 9-year-old when she was abducted by her mother, was found and reunited with family just six months after her photo was displayed on the rebooted series.

There are currently 21 episodes of Unsolved Mysteries streaming on Netflix. Volume 4 is set to arrive later this year.