Film Producer's Granddaughter Goes Missing Under Mysterious Circumstances in the New Apple TV+ Series 'Sugar'

A young woman's disappearance leads to a twist-filled tale of family secrets, corruption and death in a new crime series airing now on Apple TV+. The show Sugar follows a private detective who accepts a case from a famous film producer Jonathan Siegel, who is searching for his granddaughter, Olivia Siegel. The aspiring actress /activist has been gone for two weeks, with no sign of her returning.

Olivia's disappearance has divided her family. She is a recovering addict who has disappeared for brief periods in the past. Her father and brother are far from concerned about her whereabouts — almost too unconcerned about the whole ordeal. However, her grandfather believes something is wrong since she has not contacted him; even when she had gone off before, she would still call him for money.

PI John Sugar, who specializes in finding the missing, is captivated by the case and is determined to find answers, even if his colleagues don't think he should have taken it.

Four episodes are now streaming on Apple TV+, with four more coming over the next few weeks. They air each Friday on the Apple-owned streaming service, which you can watch even without an Apple device.

The show's cast includes Colin Farrell, Kirby, Amy Ryan, James Cromwell and Sydney Chandler. Mark Protosevich (Thor, I Am Legend) created the show.

How to Watch Sugar

To stream Sugar, an Apple TV+ subscription is required. Apple TV+ adds new episodes of the show on Fridays. All past episodes of Season 1 are streaming on Apple TV+. (Click here for a free trial of Apple TV+.)