'Stranger Things' Uploaded to TikTok for 'Stranger Things Day'

Netflix is streaming Stranger Things on TikTok for free in honor of "Stranger Things Day." The streamer has claimed Nov. 6 as a de facto celebration of its beloved supernatural drama because the show's timeline begins on Nov. 6, 1983. That means fans have access to the show for free on TikTok, along with plenty of other perks to start the week.

The official Netflix TikTok account began streaming Stranger Things on Monday morning to celebrate "Stranger Things Day," but it did not upload the show as video posts. That means fans will have to tune in and out of the stream when they can, and they likely won't be able to catch the whole thing on their phone. They may also be disappointed to learn that Netflix is not dropping any big news on this holiday. With the SAG-AFTRA strike still going on, the cast cannot participate in any promotions, and Stranger Things Season 5 is still on hold.

Netflix is currently live-streaming the first episode of ‘Stranger Things’ on TikTok for free in honor of #StrangerThingsDay. pic.twitter.com/iApGxXyi70 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 6, 2023

Instead, Netflix is generating some hype on social media with highlights from the show, analysis and some brand new merchandise tie-ins. That includes toys, collectibles, apparel, accessories, tabletop games, fast food tie-ins and even a brand new novel spinoff. Stranger Things: Flight of Icarus by author Caitlin Schneiderhan tells the story of Eddie Munson with all the backstory fans have been dying for. It is available today in print, digital and audiobook formats.

Stranger Things took the world by storm when it premiered in 2016, and now it is approaching its climactic end. It has been over a year since Season 4 aired on Netflix, and filming for Season 5 began in June of 2023. When the Writers Guild of America went on strike, series creators the Duffer brothers announced that production would go on hiatus as well, and while the WGA strike has ended the actors are still on strike.

That means the show will need time to resume production, do the bulk of its filming and then go through post-production before fans will get to see it. Netflix has not even named a tentative release date for the final season yet, and there's no guessing when it will be out. In the meantime, many fans wonder if they'll be able to take the new episodes seriously since the cast has grown up so much over the years.

Tie-ins like Flight of Icarus are a lifeline to fans hungry for new content, so thankfully they have that to celebrate this Nov. 6. There are seven other tie-in novels available as well, along with comic books published by Dark Horse. Fans who missed the TikTok stream can catch all four seasons of Stranger Things on Netflix.