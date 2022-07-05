'Stranger Things' Season 4, Volume 2 Sparks Strong Response From Social Media
Stranger Things Season 4 is continuing to spark plenty of discussion on social media. Just weeks after leaving fans speechless with the seven-episode Volume 1, Stranger Things Season 4, Volume 2 debuted on Netflix on July 1, and the terrifying battle against the Upside Down's latest foe, Vecna, unsurprisingly generated a strong response from viewers. Warning: This post contains major spoilers for Stranger Things Season 4.
The final two "super-sized" episodes – "Chapter Eight: Papa" and "Chapter Nine: The Piggyback" – picked up right where Volume 1 left off: the Hawkins gang, still spread across the country, trying to defeat Vecna. However, while the group has managed to succeed in defeating all their enemies before, Vecna ultimately proved too difficult. Although Eleven eventually managed to get her telekinetic powers back, the final two episodes of the penultimate season concluded with a body count, with not only Dr. Brenner dying in an attempt to save El, but also Eddie dying in a final attempt to kill Vecna. Meanwhile, Max, however briefly, also succumbed to Vecna, and while El managed to bring her back to life, her death allowed Vecna's master plan to come to fruition, with the season ending with the Upside Down leaking into Hawkins.
With Season 4's tragic ending, which not only left the fate of Hawkins in jeopardy, but also Max in a coma, social media exploded with reactions from devastated viewers. With the fate of Hawkins and the group of characters now hanging in limbo, fans will need to wait for Stranger Things Season 5, the final season, to see if the group can defeat Vecna and the Upside Down once and for all. Keep scrolling to see what viewers had to say about Stranger Things Season 4, Volume 2.
I firmly believe that #StrangerThings had the three best needle drops of the year all in one season. Running Up That Hill, Separate Ways, and Master of Puppets. All three jaw-dropping moments. 🎸 pic.twitter.com/VTiJ9tkADQ— Preston C. Moore (@prestoncmoore) July 3, 2022
"Finally finished [Stranger Things 4] Part 2," tweeted one viewer. "Wow. Just wow. That finale was some of the best TV I've watched in years. I'm utterly speechless. Just incredible writing and direction all around. Season 5 will be a BLAST."
This scene broke me...💔😭 #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/Wyw12A7QeC— Stranger Things 4 (@StrangerNews11) July 3, 2022
"The fact that Eddie did nothing wrong, tried saving Chrissy, risked his life to save his friends, and ended up dying in the end, yet all of Hawkins celebrated his death, breaks me," wrote one person. "A heroic character that had so much potential, and was so powerful."
Seeing El using her powers again on the military men in the helicopter got me happy af like yes girl light they ass Tf up #StrangerThings— bipolar virgo🧚🏼 (@honey_loveeee) July 4, 2022
"I was screaming and crying here," wrote another person. "She's like a cross between Darth Vader and Daenerys Targaryen, literally SLAY."
#strangerthings spoilers!!— ames st4 spoilers (@jvpper) July 1, 2022
"I'd like to take a moment to thank our leader david harbour, for always believing in jopper. without him, this wouldn't have been possible. Amen," wrote one person.
max saying she not ready to die, lucas screaming for erica to help, eddie dying and dusting being there… don’t think i’ve ever been so heartbroken #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/VAmlobjl7b— we out here livin (@namjoonieintak) July 2, 2022
"I didn't believe for 1 second that el would let max stay dead, but this visual of her and lucas breaking down on both sides was genius and so masterfully executed," tweeted another viewer. "they are max's soulmates through and through."
not almost every good thing being improvised 😭😭 “ERICA HELP”, “i love you man”, and jopper kiss #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/D25hx0i3Z4— george (@WANDASW0RLD) July 3, 2022
"Petition to just let the next stranger things season be entirely improv...methinks it would be the best," petitioned one fan.
The Beginning Of The End 👀🔥#StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/OmYBMiIoKr— Jue Viole Grace (@viole_grace__) July 2, 2022
"The moment will touched his neck i knew season 5 is gonna be his season," tweeted somebody else. "It started with will, it's gonna end with will."