'Stranger Things' Season 4, Volume 2 Sparks Strong Response From Social Media

Stranger Things Season 4 is continuing to spark plenty of discussion on social media. Just weeks after leaving fans speechless with the seven-episode Volume 1, Stranger Things Season 4, Volume 2 debuted on Netflix on July 1, and the terrifying battle against the Upside Down's latest foe, Vecna, unsurprisingly generated a strong response from viewers. Warning: This post contains major spoilers for Stranger Things Season 4.

The final two "super-sized" episodes – "Chapter Eight: Papa" and "Chapter Nine: The Piggyback" – picked up right where Volume 1 left off: the Hawkins gang, still spread across the country, trying to defeat Vecna. However, while the group has managed to succeed in defeating all their enemies before, Vecna ultimately proved too difficult. Although Eleven eventually managed to get her telekinetic powers back, the final two episodes of the penultimate season concluded with a body count, with not only Dr. Brenner dying in an attempt to save El, but also Eddie dying in a final attempt to kill Vecna. Meanwhile, Max, however briefly, also succumbed to Vecna, and while El managed to bring her back to life, her death allowed Vecna's master plan to come to fruition, with the season ending with the Upside Down leaking into Hawkins.

With Season 4's tragic ending, which not only left the fate of Hawkins in jeopardy, but also Max in a coma, social media exploded with reactions from devastated viewers. With the fate of Hawkins and the group of characters now hanging in limbo, fans will need to wait for Stranger Things Season 5, the final season, to see if the group can defeat Vecna and the Upside Down once and for all. Keep scrolling to see what viewers had to say about Stranger Things Season 4, Volume 2.