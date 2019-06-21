‘Stranger Things’ Season 3 Takes Over the Mall in New Trailer

Netflix released a new trailer for Stranger Things Seasons 3, just two weeks before all eight episodes are available to stream.

Anticipation for the new season could not be higher, as it comes more than a year and a half since Season 2 was released in October 2017. When Netflix released the first trailer in March, it quickly reached 22 million viewers in a week. It is now over 31 million views.

The cast and crew have been teasing an exciting new season from creators Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer.

“It does feel bigger, just filming it,” Natalia Dyer, who plays Nancy Wheeler, told MTV in January. “I haven’t seen any of it, but it does feel bigger, darker, scarier. It felt like they noticeably bumped it up to a different level this season. So I’m excited to see it, too. I don’t know how they do it, [creators] the [Duffer] brothers, but yeah, I’m excited.”

In a recent interview with Elle, Sadie Sink said her character Maxine Mayfield has “worked things out” with Millie Bobby Brown‘s Eleven. She said the whole cast is dealing with “more normal teenage stuff, not just fighting demogorgons all the time,” adding, “It’s nice to have that balance.”

In December, some details about the Season 3 villain leaked on Reddit, where someone claimed an IMDb page listed a number of new characters as “Russian soldier,” “Russian Officer” and “Russian Good.” That suggests the Soviet Union might play a role in the series. Another Reddit user theorized the owner of the mall featured in the trailers is actually a Soviet front and Spies will try to get Billy (Dacre Monthomery) to work for them.

One thing we do know about the upcoming season’s are the episode titles. They are “Suzie, Do You Copy?,” “The Mall Rats,” “The Case of the Missing Lifeguard,” “The Sauna Test,” “The Source,” “The Birthday,” “The Bite” and “The Battle of Starcout.”

The Duffer Brothers are also directing the first two episodes, while Night at the Museum director Shawn Levy helmed the next two. Uta Briesewitz, a cinematographer who directed episodes of Westworld, Iron Fist, The Defenders, Jessica Jones and This Is Us, directed episodes five and six.

Nostalgia for the 1980s plays a big role in Stranger Things, and that will continue with Season 3. The Duffer Brothers told Entertainment Weekly that the films with the biggest influence on the new season are Fast Times at Ridgemont High, The Thing, Midnight Run, Romancing the Stone, Jurassic Park, the Indiana Jones movies and films directed by David Cronenberg.

“We would say that this is our most unapologetically fun season,” Ross told the magazine. “Yet at the same time, it is also our most horrifying and intense season. It’s this wild mix of tones that we think really sets this season apart.”

All eight episodes will be available to stream on July 4.

