'Stranger Things': Joe Quinn Got a Chance to Jam With Metallica at Lollapalooza

Joe Quinn might not have made a connection with Doja Cat, despite some drama with his Stranger Things co-star Noah Schnapp, but he did get to meet some other big names. At Lollapalooza recently, Quinn got a chance to shake hands with Metallica and shred a bit with them.

The meeting is the result of Metallica's newfound success due to the show and Quinn's performance as Eddie Munson. Quinn's epic upside-down solo using "Master of Puppets" in Volume 2 of the Netflix hit wasn't only a key track on the show, it gave Metallica renewed success as the song landed on the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time since its release 36 years ago. It was similar to the effect Stranger Things had on Kate Bush's 1985 tune "Running Up That Hill," also featured prominently in season 4.

Having Quinn meet the band was really a common sense decision by the streaming giant, giving some closure to the epic moment fans can stream right now. The heart-to-heart came during the band's recent rehearsal for Lollapalooza. He got to jam with the band, according to Netflix, and the band gifted him a signed B.C. Rich guitar, like the one his character uses in the show.

"It was amazing! Opportunities to play 'Master of Puppets' with the most iconic metal band of all time don't come around very often," Quinn told Netflix's Tudum. "A story for the grandkids."

Metallica was also pretty excited for the meeting, totally embracing the show's role in the song's revived popularity since it premiered earlier in July. "The way the Duffer brothers have incorporated music into Stranger Things has always been next level," The band told Tudum. "But to have such a pivotal scene built around it... we were all stoked to see the final result. And when we did, we were totally blown away."

Quinn has played guitar since his childhood and had no real issue picking up the chords to play the song in the season 4 finale. "There was a backing track when we were playing on the day, but I was playing along to it," Quinn said. "I don't know if anyone would want to hear it."

They do, Quinn! They do want to hear it. Unleash the hounds!