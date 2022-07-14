'Stranger Things' Star Noah Schnapp Reacts to Doja Cat Calling Him a 'Snake' and 'Weasel'

Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp has responded to Doja Cat calling him a "snake" and a "weasel" after he publicly shared a DM conversation in which the "Say So" artist, 26, asked the 17-year-old to connect her with his Netflix co-star Joseph Quinn. Schnapp assured there was no bad blood on his end Wednesday in the comment section of a TikTok video in which he does math to a version of Doja's "Kiss Me More."

While he didn't directly comment on Doja's comments, which she made during a July 7 Instagram Live, Schnapp wrote, "Guys everything is all good I apologized and I still follow her and love her music no hard feelings," adding two heart emojis and pinning the comment to the top. The scandal first emerged earlier this month after the Grammy winner DMed the Netflix star asking him to set her up with Quinn.

After Schnapp shared a screenshot of the exchange to TikTok, Doja went off on Instagram Live, saying she "didn't feel comfortable" with what had happened. "First, let's try to be chill about it. To be fair, this is like a kid. Noah, I don't know how old he is, but he's not even like over 21," she said. "When you're that young, you make mistakes, you do dumb s-. I'm trying to be super fair." She continued that as a teen, "You do dumb s-, you say dumb s-. You f- up relationships with people. You make mistakes," noting that people are "supposed to do stuff like that so that you know not to do it in the future. I did my share of f--ups so that I don't f- up again."

Despite his age, Doja continued, "But the fact that Noah did that, like, went and posted a private conversation between me and him is so unbelievably, like, socially unaware and whack. That's like borderline snake s-. That's like weasel s-. I'm not saying that encapsulates his entire personality. I wouldn't imagine he is. Maybe he is, like, a whole snake. But I didn't see him that way. I made an assumption that he was gonna be chill about it and he went and shared information that I didn't feel comfortable with him sharing."