‘Stranger Things’: Here’s How Much the Young Netflix Stars Make

The young stars of Stranger Things are the future of Hollywood, and they are getting paid like it. The cast of the beloved Netflix drama series stands among one of the best paid actors in the industry, with Millie Bobby Brown even making the same amount as her adult co-stars, Winona Rider and David Harbour.

In a new report by CableTV.com, the publication found some interesting facts including the fact that even the actors on the lowest end of the scale make three ties as much money in a single episode than the average American earns in a year.

With the main cast members making between $1.2 million and $2.8 million for a single episode in Season 3, the fan-favorite drama series is clearly worth the staggering salaries.

Take a look at the salaries for all the young stars of Stranger Things:

Millie Bobby Brown

The actress behind the amazing Eleven is the obviously the highest paid of the young actors.

The outlet reports the actress makes $350,000 per episode. Breaking it down more, the actress makes $31,818 per day, $3,960 per hour, $66 per minute and $1.10 per second.

Finn Wolfhard

Like most of the other main youngsters on the Netflix show, the actor bringing Mike Wheeler to life made a whopping $250,000 per episode of Season 3.

The report broke down the numbers to $22,727 per day, $2,820 per hour, $47 per minute and $0.80 per second.

Gaten Matarazzo

Dustin Henderson made a splash with his musical moment in the Season 3 finale, but not as much of a splash as the production had on his bank account.

Like his fellow co-star, the actor made $250,000 per episode. The report broke down the numbers to $22,727 per day, $2,820 per hour, $47 per minute and $0.80 per second. Must be nice.

Caleb McLoughlin

Lucas Sinclair also joined his fellow cast members with the massive $250,000 per episode salary.

The report broke down the numbers to $22,727 per day, $2,820 per hour, $47 per minute and $0.80 per second.

Natalia Dyer

Despite Nancy dealing with mysoginistic employers on the show, Dyer got the last laugh with her big scoop and massive pay bump to $250,000 per episode.

Charlie Heaton

Jonathan Byers stood by Nancy’s side this year, which makes his parity with the rest of the young main cast of the show make sense.

He also made $250,000 per episode for Season 3.

Noah Schnapp

Will Byers had his least traumatic season on the series to date, and also enjoyed his $250,000 salary.

That probably makes up for his time at the Upside Down/being possessed by the mind flayer right?

Sadie Sink

The relative newcomers for the show, introduced Season 2, did not enjoy from the deal that the show’s original cast members got for Season 3, but the actress behind Max Mayfield was still paid very well.

The actress was paid $150,000 per episode. Broken down she made $13,636 per day, $1680 per hour, $28 per minute and $0.50 per second.

Dacre Montgomery

Billy Hargrove had a difficult Season 3, what with being possessed and other spoilery things, but at least his salary — and the hilariously seductive lifeguard sequence in the beginning — makes up for the suffering.

Montgomery was paid the same as Sink with $150,000 per episode. The report breaks it down to $13,636 per day, $1680 per hour, $28 per minute and $0.50 per second.

All of Stranger Things is available to stream now on Netflix.