'Stranger Things' Fans Fuming Over Sadie Sink's Emmys Snub
On Tuesday, the Emmy nominations for the 74th ceremony were released. While many are celebrating their nominations today, there were others who got the dreaded snub treatment. In particular, Stranger Things fans aren't happy that star Sadie Sink was not nominated for an Emmy award.
Shows such as Yellowstone, Euphoria, and Abbott Elementary racked up a number of Emmy nominations on Tuesday. Stranger Things also earned a nomination for Outstanding Drama Series. Aside from another nomination for Outstanding Stunt Performance, the series didn't garner any love for its cast. Fans were particularly upset to see that Sink, who plays Max Mayfield, was not nominated for her work on Season 4. The latest season premiered in May, with the final episodes dropping on Netflix in early July.
Following the Emmy nominations announcement, Stranger Things fans have flocked to Twitter to share their thoughts on the show's snubs. Based on their responses, it's clear that they were pulling for Sink to receive her first Emmy nomination.
Robbed
SADIE SINK YOU WERE ROBBED. pic.twitter.com/XRPC7bfphq— kay (@CINEMACUNTS) July 12, 2022
"Robbed" was the word of the day for Stranger Things fans. They wanted Sink to be recognized for her work on the Netflix show.prevnext
Can't Believe It
you’re going to sit here and tell me with a straight face that sadie sink didn’t deserve an emmy after her performance in st4 when this exists???? she was ROBBED.— sam (@joycelhopper) July 12, 2022
pic.twitter.com/0tNcb45DkO
Many fans showcased Sink's scenes from Season 4 of Stranger Things as a reason why she should have been nominated. Alas, she was "robbed."prevnext
Still A Winner
emmy award winner sadie sink (in my heart) pic.twitter.com/kj57kIIfpq— ّ (@safesadies) July 12, 2022
Sink may not have walked away with a nomination, but she's still a winner in fans' eyes. As you can see, they're giving the actor her flowers on social media.prevnext
Incredible
sadie sink definitely deserved a nomination, her performance on stranger things 4 was incredible.#EmmyAwards pic.twitter.com/wzSlX6aytk— best of sadie sink (@archivsadie) July 12, 2022
Viewers don't have enough kind things to say about Sink's performance on Stranger Things. They wanted her to get that Emmy nomination.prevnext
Unacceptable
sadie sink and millie bobby brown not being nominated for an emmy is my villain origin story. pic.twitter.com/vitaok2q2I— 💭 (@sthingsthinker) July 12, 2022
Sink wasn't the only one who was robbed. Her co-star, Millie Bobby Brown, also didn't get recognized.prevnext
Really?
ur telling me sadie sink didn't get nominated for an emmy?? pic.twitter.com/Lff2Bvzfze— SHEA !! 🦇 (@sheathecreator) July 12, 2022
It's safe to say that fans are surprised by the snub. They didn't hold back their feelings on it.prevnext
Snubbed
SADIE SINK WAS ROBBED DESERVED BETTER #EmmyAwards pic.twitter.com/FsoLtHYVWV— sadie thinker (@sadiethink) July 12, 2022
After an impressive turn in Season 4, fans were hoping that Sink would get some Emmys love. Unfortunately, that didn't end up happening.prev