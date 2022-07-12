'Stranger Things' Fans Fuming Over Sadie Sink's Emmys Snub

On Tuesday, the Emmy nominations for the 74th ceremony were released. While many are celebrating their nominations today, there were others who got the dreaded snub treatment. In particular, Stranger Things fans aren't happy that star Sadie Sink was not nominated for an Emmy award.

Shows such as Yellowstone, Euphoria, and Abbott Elementary racked up a number of Emmy nominations on Tuesday. Stranger Things also earned a nomination for Outstanding Drama Series. Aside from another nomination for Outstanding Stunt Performance, the series didn't garner any love for its cast. Fans were particularly upset to see that Sink, who plays Max Mayfield, was not nominated for her work on Season 4. The latest season premiered in May, with the final episodes dropping on Netflix in early July.

Following the Emmy nominations announcement, Stranger Things fans have flocked to Twitter to share their thoughts on the show's snubs. Based on their responses, it's clear that they were pulling for Sink to receive her first Emmy nomination.