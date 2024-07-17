'Stranger Things' Creators' Netflix Horror Series 'Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen' Gets Green Light

The series is described as 'an atmospheric horror series' that will follow a couple in the week leading up to their 'ill-fated nuptials.'

Stranger Things may be coming to an end, but the show's creators are staying close to Netflix. The streaming giant has officially given a series order to Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen, a new horror series from executive producers The Duffer Brothers and Hilary Leavitt, via their Upside Down Pictures overall deal with Netflix.

Created by Haley Z. Boston, who will also serve as executive producer and showrunner, the limited series is described as "an atmospheric horror series set at a wedding, following a bride and groom in the week leading up to their ill-fated nuptials. That's not a spoiler – just read the title...," per the official logline, Variety reported. Andrea Sperling (Transparent, Murder at the End of the World) will also executive produce via her overall deal with Netflix, according to Tudum.

"We were knocked flat when we first read Haley's script. She is a major new talent with a singular voice – her writing is twisted, terrifying, funny, and just... very Haley," the Duffer Brothers said. "We feel so lucky to be producing her first show, and we can't wait to share her vision with the rest of the world."

Peter Friedlander, vice president of scripted series (US & Canada) for Netflix, added: "We're thrilled to collaborate once again with dream partners Matt, Ross and Hilary to bring this unexpected and spine-tingling story to life through Haley's uniquely riveting vision."

Netflix greenlit the series as the Duffer Brothers are currently in production on the fifth and final season of Stranger Things. The pair, who also serve as creative producers on the Olivier Award-winning West End production of Stranger Things: The First Shadow, confirmed in February 2022 that Season 5 would be the last, writing in a message to fans, "seven years ago, we planned out the complete story arc for Stranger Things. At the time, we predicted the story would last four to five seasons. It proved too large to tell in four but – as you'll see for yourselves – we are now hurtling toward our finale."

On Monday, Netflix shared a first-look at the upcoming season with a behind-the-scenes video from the set confirming that Nell Fisher, Alex Breaux, and newcomer Jake Connelly are joining the show. The video also confirmed that production on Stranger Things Season 5 is roughly halfway done. Netflix hasn't yet set a premiere date for the final episodes.