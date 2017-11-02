‘Stranger Things 2’ Ratings Reveal Huge Audience

Just two weeks after Nielsen revealed that it would be measuring Netflix viewership, the company has released impressive data on season 2 of the streaming service’s hit show Stranger Things.

According to the SVOD (Streaming or Subscription Video on Demand) measurement released on Thursday, and as provided by The Hollywood Reporter, the first episode of season 2, “Chapter One: Madmax,” had an audience numbering 15.8 million, with approximately 11 million viewers in the key 18-49 demo. For comparison, The Walking Dead season 8 premiere only managed to reign in 15 million viewers in that three-day period.

Within 24 hours of its release, 361,000 subscribers binged the entire season, data that seems to match up with reports earlier in October that Stranger Things is one of the streaming giants most binge watched shows. Since its release on October 27, that number has bounced up to at least 4 million U.S. viewers.

If the data obtained by Nielsen is to be believed, then Stranger Things would easily beat out some of its cable competitors. The premiere episode alone would have the potential of ranking it in the top 5 scripted shows for the past week.

The numbers obtained by Nielsen only include TV viewing, however, and not viewing on mobile devices. Netflix has not authenticated these numbers.