Stellan Skarsgård to Star in New Apple TV Thriller Series With Dakota Fanning

Stellan Skarsgård has a new project.

The Oscar-nominated actor will be starring in Apple TV’s untitled original thriller series from Alex Cary alongside Dakota Fanning, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

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Fanning headlines the series as an undercover Treasury agent “in a multi-billion dollar international conglomerate with world-changing political and criminal tentacles, who becomes conflicted between her mission and a belief that her principal target, the heir apparent to all that corrupt power, is at his core a good man and worthy of her love.”

(Photo by Neil Mockford/FilmMagic)

Skarsgård will play the head of the international conglomerate. Kari Skogland is directing the series and will serve as executive producer alongside Cary, who is creating and showrunning the thriller under his overall deal with Sony Pictures Television and his FLW Productions banner. Additional executive producers include Elle Fanning, Julie Gardner for Bad Wolf America, and Brittany Kahan Ward of Lewellen Pictures.

His addition to the Apple TV thriller comes on the heels of his starring role in the Oscar-nominated film Sentimental Value, which also starred the younger Fanning sister, Elle. Skarsgård was nominated for Best Supporting Actor at the 2026 Oscars for his role as Gustav in Sentimental Value and won Best Supporting Actor – Drama at the 2026 Astra Film Awards. Skarsgård also won the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture in January.

(Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Santa Barbara International Film Festival)

Other notable credits include Good Will Hunting, King Arthur, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest and Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End, Mamma Mia! and Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo, various Marvel Cinematic Universe films including Thor, Dune and Dune: Part Two, Chernobyl, and Andor, among many others. Upcoming, he is also set to star in the animated project Dante.

Additional information on the upcoming Apple TV series has not been shared, but more details should be revealed in the coming months. With Stellan Skarsgård and Dakota Fanning leading the series, there is going to be a lot to look forward to, and the wait will surely be worth it. For now, fans will just have to wait to see it. While waiting, people can stream the Oscar-nominated film Sentimental Value on Hulu and Disney+.