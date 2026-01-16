Dakota Fanning to Star in New Apple TV Thriller Series

Dakota Fanning is setting her sights on a new TV show.

Deadline reports that the All Her Fault star will be starring in and executive producing an untitled thriller that was ordered to series by Apple TV.

From creator Alex Cary and Sony Pictures Television, the series actually landed at Apple TV last year in a competitive situation. The streamer soon started a writers’ room, which eventually led to a series greenlight. Fanning will portray an undercover Treasury agent “in a multibillion-dollar international conglomerate, with world-changing political and criminal tentacles, who becomes conflicted between her mission and a belief that her principal target, the heir apparent to all that corrupt power, is at his core a good man and worthy of her love.”

Cary will serve as showrunner and executive producer under his overall deal with Sony Pictures TV and his FLW Productions banner. Additional EPs include Julie Gardner for Bad Wolf America, and Dakota Fanning, Elle Fanning, and Brittany Kahan Ward for Lewellen Pictures. Kari Skogland will also executive produce and direct.

Fanning is fresh off her hit Peacock limited series All Her Fault with Sarah Snook. Created by Megan Gallagher and based on the Andrea Mara novel of the same name, All Her Fault premiered in November and is in the midst of an awards season run. The series has racked up nominations for the Golden Globes, Critics’ Choice Awards, and Actor Awards, with Snook nabbing the Critics’ Choice for Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television.

Along with All Her Fault, she can also recently be seen in the 2024 Netflix limited series Ripley and The Perfect Couple. Additional credits include Vicious, The Watchers, The First Lady, Gen: Lock, The Alienist, Viena and the Fantomes, Sweetness in the Belly, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, Ocean’s Eight, and Please Stand By. Some of her earlier credits are War of the Worlds, Uptown Girls, The Cat in the Hat, I Am Sam, Man on Fire, and The Secret Life of Bees.

Additional information on the untitled project has yet to be revealed, but more casting and a title will likely be released in the coming months. For now, fans can watch Fanning’s latest series, All Her Fault, on Peacock.