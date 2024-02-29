Spooky Johnny Depp Movie Comes to Paramount+ Next Month

Johnny Depp has an impressive roster of credits to his name, and one of his spookiest titles is about to stream on Paramount+ next month. Beginning Friday, March 1, fans of the Pirates of the Caribbean star will be able to watch Sleepy Hollow. The 999 gothic supernatural horror film stars Depp as none other than Ichabod Crane.

Releasing in U.S. theaters on November 19, 1999 and based on Washington Irving's classic tale The Legend of Sleepy Hollow, the Tim Burton-directed film is set in 1779. The movie centers around Depp's Ichabod Crane, a police constable, as he. is sent to investigate the decapitations of three people, with the culprit being the legendary apparition, The Headless Horseman. Along with Depp, Sleepy Hollow also stars Christina Ricci, with Miranda Richardson, Michael Gambon, Casper Van Dien, Christopher Lee, and Jeffrey Jones in supporting roles.

Sleepy Hollow is one of Depp's most beloved roles, and the film was generally met with good reviews. The movie currently holds a 70% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, with a critics consensus reading, "it isn't Tim Burton's best work, but Sleepy Hollow entertains with its stunning visuals and creepy atmosphere." Meanwhile, fans gave the movie an 80% score, making Sleepy Hollow certified fresh in both metrics.

Sleepy Hollow marks just one of Depp's projects with Burton. The actor has starred in the famed gothic director's titles including Edward Scissorhands, Alice in Wonderland, and Alice Through the Looking Glass, as well as beloved animated films like Corpse Bride. Depp also starred in Burton's 2005 musical fantasy film Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, an adaptation of the 1964 British novel of the same name.

Sleepy Hollow, which currently isn't streaming for free on any platform, will join Paramount+'s lineup alongside a number of other titles on March 1, including Deception (2008), Footloose (1984), Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse, and many more. Click here to see the full list of titles heading to Paramount+ in March 2024.