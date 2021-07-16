'Space Jam: A New Legacy': How to Watch This Weekend

✖

Space Jam: A New Legacy, is finally here and there are a couple of ways to watch the movie. After years of development, the new Space Jam film is available in theatres nationwide. However, for those who are not comfortable with going to the theatre, Space Jam: A New Legacy is available to stream via HBO Max until August 15. Fans can subscribe to HBO Max through Hulu or Amazon Prime.

LeBron James stars in Space Jam: A New Legacy, and the story focuses on James and his young son being trapped in a digital space by a rogue A.I. The NBA star must get them home safe by leading Bugs Bunny, Lola Bunny and the rest of the Looney Tunes squad in a basketball game against the Goon Squad, which is a group of digitized NBA and WNBA players who can do about anything on the court. James stars along with Don Cheadle, Khris Davis, Sonequa Martin-Green and Cedric Joe. Jeff Bergan and Eric Bauza voice the majority of the Looney Tunes characters, and it's a dream come true for both of them.

"I was stunned," Bergman said to PopCulture when he learned he would be voicing Bugs Bunny. "I mean, I was epically stunned. I was so stoked. I couldn't even believe it. I mean, my career has been almost 40 years, so to be part of this film and I kind of got the sense from seeing the script early on, I thought, you know what? This is going to be something kind of special, I think, and to be a part of it and to play such a big role as Bugs Bunny. I'm still trying to pinch myself to think, like, did that really happen?

Bauza voices Daffy Duck, Porky Pig and other characters in Space Jam: A New Legacy. And while it was fun for him, Bauza was also excited to work with James in the studio. "Intimidating at first, but the handshake was like this," Bauza said to PopCulture while holding one of his hands very close to the camera while the other one was back. "Like this is my hand in his. I took a picture with him, and it looked like I was standing in a pothole. He's larger than life in person and on the big screen, but genuinely a nice guy, couldn't have met a more passionate guy about this film. Everything he carries on the court, he takes with him to work on the set and in the booth for sure."

PopCulture.com editors choose the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission. PopCulture nor ViacomCBS are responsible for prices subject to change.