Two New ‘South Park’ Movies Coming to Paramount+ in 2022

South Park’s Paramount+ movies have been a huge hit with fans, and now the streamer has announced that two more are coming in 2022. On Tuesday, Paramount — formerly ViacomCBS — revealed its slate of new projects and content on the horizon, with new South Park movies being on the roster. Fans have two more to look forward to this year, and two more every year through 2027. This does not affect the hot Comedy Central series either, which is now slated to air Season 27 in 2024. The show is currently in its 25th season.

The announcement, which also featured details on new Beavis and Butt-Head streaming content, was made by Chris McCarthy — the chief content officer of unscripted entertainment and adult animation for Paramount+ — during the 2022 ViacomCBS Investors Event. “South Park and Beavis And Butt-Head are two of the most successful and widely known adult animation IP in the history of the genre, and I am thrilled that Paramount+ will be their exclusive new SVOD home,” said McCarthy. “By expanding the universe of these franchises, we are unlocking significant value within ViacomCBS’ treasure chest of IP, and this is just the beginning.”

https://twitter.com/paramountplus/status/1493713173764997121?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

In a previous joint statement, South Park co-creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone shared how excited they are about new plans for their beloved ad outrageous show. “Comedy Central has been our home for 25 years and we’re really happy that they’ve made a commitment to us for the next 75 years,” they said. “When we came to ViacomCBS with a different way to produce the show during the pandemic, Chris (McCarthy), Nina (Diaz), Keyes (Hill-Edgar) and Tanya (Giles) were immediately supportive and enabled us to try something new that turned out to be really well received. We can’t wait to get back to doing traditional South Park episodes but now we can also try out new formats. It’s great to have partners who will always take a chance with us.”

Currently, the main South Park series is not available to stream on Paramount+, but Paramount also revealed that will all change in the foreseeable future, as the streamer is set to become the exclusive video-on-demand home of all South Park content by 2025. While fans may not be able to watch the adventures of Stan, Kyle, Cartman and Kenny on Paramount+ just yet, the service does have other great adult animated shows, such as Daria and Star Trek: Lower Decks. Right now, new subscribers can get a free trial subscription to Paramount+ by clicking here, giving them an opportunity to see all that the streamer has to offer!