'Sons of Anarchy' Star Theo Rossi Joins Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes for Netflix Series

Actor Theo Rossi has joined the cast of a new Netflix original series called True Story, along with Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes. Rossi is familiar to Netflix fans for his work on Marvel Studios' Luke Cage, and to many others for playing "Juice" Ortiz on Sons of Anarchy. According to a report by Deadline, he will reunite with some past producers for this new show.

True Story reportedly features Hart playing a fictional version of himself named Kid, and his older brother named Carlton — played by Snipes. Kid is a professional comedian on tour, and Rossi reportedly plays a super-fan named Gene, who follows him for every performance. The show begins with a tour stop in Philadelphia, Kid's hometown, where a missed evening with his older brother "threatens to destroy everything he's built."

The show is a collaboration between Hart's HartBeat Productions and Grand Electric, with Hart executive producing along with Eric Newman of Narcos: Mexico. However, the third EP and showrunner of the series will be Charles Murray, who worked with Rossi on both Luke Cage and Sons of Anarchy.

There is no word on when the show will premiere or even what stage of production it is in, but fans will be excited to see Rossi take on a more comedic role for a change. The actor typically plays mysterious and deadly serious characters, but in real life, he is open and eager with fans. Rossi is a fan-favorite on the convention circuit.

Before this new show comes out, however, fans can catch up with Rossi in Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead. The "zombie heist film" is set to premiere on May 21 on Netflix, and Rossi is part of its all-star cast. He joins Dave Pautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick and Tig Notaro in the movie.

Army of the Dead has been in development since 2007, but has been passed around from studio to studio without finding a home. It is based on a story written by Snyder, though the script is written by Shay Hatten and Joby Harold. Snyder directed the movie in the summer of 2019. It is about a group of mercenaries trying to pull of a heist at a Las Vegas casino in the midst of a zombie outbreak.



Army of the Dead hits Netflix on Friday, May 21, joining Rossi's other work there. There is no word yet on when True Story will premiere.