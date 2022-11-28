Peacock Cyber Monday Deal: How To Subscribe for Less Than $1

Peacock is giving streamers the chance to save big. With Black Friday now in the past and Cyber Monday officially here, the NBCUniversal streaming service is dropping the price of its subscription to just $0.99, meaning potential subscribers can get a full year of streaming for just $12.

Peacock's Cyber Monday deal is valid today only, meaning you only have a matter of hours left to save big. Only new members and existing Free tier members are eligible to receive the deal, which only applies to Peacock's Premium Tier. That tier typically costs $4.99 per month, but with the current Cyber Monday deal, the price will drop to $0.99 per month, marking an 80% savings. The deal lasts for a full year of streaming. Current Peacock Premium and Premium Plus subscribers are not eligible for the savings. You can subscribe to Peacock by clicking here.

Peacock offers three separate streaming tiers. The Premium tier, the tier with the current deal, does come with some limitations. The tier offers streaming of thousands of titles on the platform, including hit shows and Peacock originals, new and popular films, and live sports and events. This means those who sign up to save will be able to watch every game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup live, as well as Sunday night NFL football games, all major live sporting events currently taking place. Premium however, comes with ad-supported viewing, meaning shows, movies, and other titles will feature ad breaks.

To have enjoy limitless viewing, subscribers need to subscribe to Peacock's Premium Plus tier. At $9.99 per month, this tier includes all of the fixings of the Premium tier, but does not include ads and also gives subscribers the opportunity to download and watch select titles offline. Peacock also offers a free streaming tier, though only a selection of titles are available for streaming for free while others are locked and only available to paying Peacock Premium and Premium Plus subscribers.

Relatively new to the streaming game – it only launched in April 2020 – Peacock offers a massive catalogue of impressive titles, including The Office and the One Chicago franchise, among many other mega-popular titles. The streamer is set to grow its catalogue even more in December, a month that will see everything from The Best Man: Final Chapters, a new limited series that brings back the original cast of the eponymous Universal film franchise, to a new season of the hit baking series Baking It rolling out. Peacock's complete list of December 2022 incoming titles can be found by clicking here.