'Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie' Premiere Date and Photos Revealed

Adrian Monk is officially coming back. Tony Shalhoub is set to reprise his role as the titular former homicide detective from the USA Network mystery dramedy in the upcoming Peacock film, Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie. Deadline reports that the new movie will be releasing on Dec. 8 on the NBCUniversal streaming service. Shalhoub will also be joined by several returning cast members from the original series, including Ted Levine (Leland Stottlemeyer), Traylor Howard (Natalie Teeger), Jason Gray-Stanford (Randy Disher), Melora Hardin (Trudy), and Hector Elizondo (Dr. Neven Bell). Home Economics vet Caitlin McGee and James Purefoy from Sex Education will be portraying new characters in the movie. The original series ran for eight seasons on USA Network, with the series finale airing on Dec. 4, 2009. So, the premiere date for the movie is almost perfect. Peacock also released some first-look photos from the film, which can be checked out below, as well as a synopsis.

Slide 1 (Photo: Steve Wilkie/PEACOCK) Along with Tony Shalhoub, Traylor Howard, Jason Gray-Stanford, and Ted Levine will be reprising their roles in the movie. It's been close to 14 years since we last saw them. Who knows what they've been up to since. prevnext

Slide 4 (Photo: PEACOCK) In Mr. Monk's Last Case, Adrian Monk returns for his final case, and this time, it's personal. It's revolving around his daughter, Molly (played by Caitlin McGee), a journalist who is preparing for her upcoming wedding. prevnext

Slide 3 (Photo: Steve Wilkie/PEACOCK) With their daughter getting married, it's no surprise that Monk would be joined by his wife, Trudy (Melora Hardin). From the looks of the photo, it's safe to assume that they are still very much together, but what have they been up to all this time? prevnext

Slide 2 (Photo: Steve Wilkie/PEACOCK) One can only assume what's going on in this photo, but not many will be right. It seems that Monk will be going above and beyond for his last case. However, that's just who Monk is. prevnext

Slide 5 (Photo: PEACOCK) Also returning for Mr. Monk's Last Case is Hector Elizondo as Dr. Neven Bell. While he first appeared in Season 8 of Monk as a psychiatrist, it seems like the two still have quite a lot to talk about. prevnext