Peacock Raises Its Subscription Prices

Bingeing titles like Yellowstone, The Office, and Parks and Recreation just got a little pricier. For the first time since its launch in 2020, Peacock is getting a price hike, with NBCUniversal bumping up the cost for both of Peacock's streaming plans in a move that is effective immediately for some subscribers.

Under the new price hike, the price of Peacock Premium, the ad-supported subscription tier, will increase by $1, from $4.99 to $5.99 per month. The ad-free Peacock Premium Plus will jump $2, to $11.99 per month. As of midnight ET Monday, the annual pricing listed by Peacock changed as well, with an annual Peacock Premium subscription rising from $49.99 to $59.99 and an annual Peacock Premium subscription rising from $99.99 to $119.99. The price hike will be effective Aug. 17 for existing users on their next billing cycle, per The Hollywood Reporter, and is "effective immediately" for new customers.

This marks the first price hike for Peacock, which had 22 million subscribers, up more than 60% year over year, as of the end of the first quarter of 2023. In its price-increase announcement, NBCU said the pricing change "allows Peacock to continue to invest in the best user experience and the highest-quality content while remaining competitive in the marketplace. Peacock's content offering is one of the most complete in the market, providing customers with unmatched value." Other streaming services, including Disney+, Paramount+, Max (formerly HBO Max), and Netflix have all also recently implemented price hikes.

Peacock launched on July 15, 2020, and at the time offered three subscription tiers. The previously available free subscription allowed viewers to use the service to watch over 7,500 hours of movies and shows, but that tier was eliminated earlier this year.

The Peacock library includes film and TV titles like Yellowstone, The Office, Parks and Recreation, New Girl, That '70s Show, 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU, This Is Us, Tàr, Cocaine Bear, M3GAN, Knock at the Cabin, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, and more. The library also gives subscribers access to hit Peacock originals including Poker Face, Mrs. Davis, The Continental, Bel-Air, Dr. Death, Based on a True Story, and Bupkis. You can subscribe to Peacock here.