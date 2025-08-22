‘SNL’ and ‘Superman’ Favorite Joins ‘Platonic’ in Bachelor Party Episode

Platonic brought on a Saturday Night Live and Superman favorite for Will’s bachelor party.

Beck Bennett guest starred in Season 2, Episode 3 of the Apple TV+ sitcom, which aired on Aug. 13.

In the episode, appropriately titled “The Bachelor Party,” Seth Rogen’s Will and Rose Byrne’s Sylvia are reunited with their “wild and crazy” old friend, Wild Card, for the bachelor party. Just as his name suggests, Wild Card was a bold and fearless adventure seeker, and he even coordinated the bachelor party. While Will and Sylvia assumed it would be out of control, it was actually the complete opposite since he’s really settled down in recent years.

Even though they were going to call it a night at 10 p.m. after dinner and a weed gummy, Sylvia decided to turn it up a notch, with the three going to an aquarium after hours. It really became a night they wouldn’t forget, and Rogen told Decider, “it was great,” bringing Bennett on board for the episode.

“I’ve known Beck for quite a while,” he said. “One of the times I hosted SNL, he was on the show, and I’ve always thought he was so funny. He’s a lovely guy. I’ve been around him socially over the years as well, and he’s just very cool and fun to hang out with. It was great. I remember very early on being like, ‘I want to be involved with casting this role and choosing this person,’ because we have a lot of scenes with them, and I wanted them to really feel like someone that would fit into the group well. When the idea of [Beck] came up, I was thrilled. I was like, ‘Oh, that’s perfect!’”

“He was so fun to work with and so game,” co-creator and writer Francesca Delbanco, who directed the episode, said. “I had never met him before he was on this season, but we knew we wanted him. He was just a real dreamy blend of grounded and hilarious at the same time. That was an episode that we reworked a million times, because it’s a bachelor party episode, and the character’s name was Wild Card.”

“So our initial impulse was to make it a crazy night and have them get into all kinds of trouble and scrapes,” she continued. “And how could they ever recover from all the damage they did? But the more we looked at the script, and the more we stepped back from it, we were like, ‘This is a show about middle age. We are middle-aged people. What would a bachelor party really be for us right now?’ It would be a boring night going out to dinner.”

Beck Bennett’s episode of Platonic is streaming now on Apple TV+. New episodes drop on Wednesdays.