'SkyMed': The Crew Tend to an Electrifying Patient in the Woods (Exclusive Clip)

Season 2 of SkyMed is almost here! While the Canadian medical drama wrapped airing its latest season in November on CBC. Now, it will finally be airing stateside on Jan. 11. Initially premiering in July 2022 on both CBC and Paramount+, SkyMed centers on the nurses and pilots working for an air ambulance service in Manitoba. In a PopCulture.com exclusive clip from the Season 2 premiere, the team will find themselves in a pretty electrifying and chilly situation.

In the premiere episode, "Return to Base," SkyMed expands its medivac service into new territory. However, it's not so easy for the team when familiar faces return along with an intriguing new flight crew. The exclusive clip sees Brett and the others helping an injured hiker out in the woods in the snow, and his vest sets off electric shocks. It's discovered that Brett had rigged the vest to be heated. While it seemed like a good idea at the time, it turned out that it wasn't so good after all.

Along with the expansion of SkyMed, Season 2 will also see plenty of new hookups, relationships, heartbreaks, and challenges on the job. They will struggle both personally and professionally as they wrestle with what it means to grow up and "discover whether they can grow together or grow apart." From the clip alone, it seems like SkyMed will be intense, and not just with cases they'll be taking on.

SkyMed stars an ensemble cast that includes Natasha Calis, Morgan Holmstrom, Praneet Akilla, Aason "Ace" Nadjiwon, Mercedes Morris, Thoms Elms, and Kheon Clarke. Sydney Kuhne, Ryan Ali, and Nadine Whiteman-Roden join the cast as series regulars, with Braeden Clarke, Emilia McCarthy, and Aaron Ashmore return in recurring roles. The series is created by Julie Puckrin, who also serves as executive producer. SkyMed comes from Piazza Entertainment, Eagle Vision, CBC, and CBS Studios.

Make sure to watch the exclusive clip from the SkyMed Season 2 premiere above. All nine episodes will drop for binge viewing on streaming and on demand on Thursday, Jan. 11, exclusively on Paramount+, and on Friday, Jan. 12, on Paramount+ in the UK and Australia, with additional international markets to follow. It seems like it's going to be quite a dramatic season that you won't want to miss. The first season of SkyMed is available now if you want to catch up before the new episodes are here.