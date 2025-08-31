Details on ABC’s Next Special ‘Abbott Elementary’ Episode Just Leaked Out

Abbott Elementary’s next special episode has been revealed.

It seems the titular fictional elementary school will be taking a field trip to a Phillies baseball game.

According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, the entire cast, consisting of creator Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Chris Perfetti, Lisa Ann Walter, Matthew Law, Janelle James, and William Stanford Davis, was spotted filming at Citizens Bank Park on Thursday. They were watching the Phillies play (and beat) the Braves, and on Star Wars night, making it all the more special. Although it hasn’t officially been confirmed that an episode is taking place at a Phillies game, Brunson announced at San Diego Comic-Con last month that they have plans to film a “live event” in Philadelphia.

“I do think that Philly sports fans will be very happy… and sports fans in general,” she shared. On Friday, Brunson also shared photos from the day at the game, including a sweet photo of herself as a baby wearing a Phillies cap.

Although Abbott films primarily at Warner Bros. Studio in Los Angeles, production has started to make trips out to Philly, as of late. On top of the Phillies game, the ABC sitcom was recently filmed at the city’s Please Touch Museum for the Season 4 finale and the Franklin Institute for the Season 2 finale. Brunson has also expressed interest in filming locally again, saying she would “absolutely” do it.

“I had an entire family reunion on set,” Brunson told The Inquirer earlier this year. “I think I saw more family than I’ve seen in 10 years just that one day, because they all came to just see and support — and work!”

Abbott Elementary was renewed for Season 5 back in January and was one of the first shows to secure a spot on the 2025-26 schedule. It’s unknown when the supposed Phillies episode will premiere, but Abbott is set to return on ABC on Wednesday, Oct. 1, at 8:30 p.m. ET, following the second season premiere of Shifting Gears. More details surrounding the episode should be announced soon, but it’s likely to center on a field trip to the game. It also wouldn’t be too out of left field for the staff to go to a game together. Whatever happens, the wait will be worth it. In the meantime, the first four seasons of Abbott Elementary are streaming on Hulu.